Bears Get Concerning Update on Top Running Backs Ahead of Week 2

The Chicago Bears will go into Week 2 flying high off a scorching 59-point offensive performance last week at the Carolina Panthers.

Although much of the plaudits went to third-year quarterback Caleb Williams, who completed 21/29 for 269 yards and two touchdowns through the air, the more defining factor was the Bears’ dominance on the ground.

Chicago managed 291 yards and a massive 6 (!) touchdowns on the ground last weekend. But the team’s dominance in the run game could be at risk in Week 2 after the team’s top two backs, D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai were both limited in practice on Sep. 17.

Kyle Monangai and D’Andre Swift Limited at Practice

“Bears RBs Kyle Monangai and D’Andre Swift are limited at practice again today.” The Sleeper NFL account posted on X on Thursday.

Swift is dealing is ankle and knee issues, whilst Monangai is currently dealing with a hamstring issue. Both players are currently listed as “questionable” to play on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

Both players were also limited on Wednesday, and it is possible that if they are unable to fully participate on Friday, that could leave them in serious jeopardy to compete on Sep. 20.

What Would the Bears’ Rb Plan Be Without Monangai and Swift?

If neither player is available to Chicago, the options behind the RBs 1 and 2 are thin. Former fourth round draft selection Roschon Johnson, who had a good camp and made a strong impression on the coaching staff despite carrying the ball just two times in 2025, would step into the starting role.

Behind him, practice squad member Brittain Brown, who has just five career rushes, would step into the backup role.

This certainly does not sound like an appealing proposition for a team heading into an important divisional matchup looking to retain their NFC North crown for the first time in two decades. But the alarm flags do not need to be raised just yet, with their having been no confirmation or strong hints either way about the pair’s availability.

Hopefully for Chicago, at least one of the two is available to play this Sunday.