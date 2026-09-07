Bears Get D’Andre Swift, Kyle Monangai Updates Ahead of Week 1

The Chicago Bears just got some much needed good news in their backfield ahead of Week 1.

Both D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai were back at practice Monday as the Bears began preparations for their season opener against the Carolina Panthers. That is especially important considering both running backs had been dealing with injuries heading into the final week before the regular season.

Swift left Thursday’s practice after appearing to be in significant discomfort, but the issue was later reported to be cramping. His return Monday is a strong indication that the Bears avoided a more serious problem with their starting running back.

Monangai’s return, however, might be even more significant – He had not practiced since Aug. 16 after hyperextending his right knee. He had been considered week to week and missed most of the final stretch of training camp.

But now, he is back on the field with less than a week to go before Chicago plays Carolina.

Kyle Monangai’s return is the bigger development

Kyle Monangai has already established himself as a big piece of the Chicago Bears offense…

As a seventh round pick in 2025, he rushed for 783 yards and five touchdowns on 169 carries. Enough for him to carve out a role behind Swift as the Bears clearly valued what he brought to the backfield.

Chicago entered the season expecting D’Andre Swift and Monangai to give Ben Johnson a strong one-two punch at running back.

Losing either player for Week 1 would have forced the Bears to adjust their plans. Having both back at practice gives them a chance to keep the backfield intact.

That does not necessarily mean Monangai will play Sunday. The Bears’ first official injury report of the season will not come until Wednesday, and Monday’s practice was a relatively short session. His return is encouraging, but it is not the same thing as being cleared for game action.

Still, getting Monangai back on the practice field this close to Week 1 is a major step in the right direction.

The Bears needed this before Week 1

D’Andre Swift’s situation is a little different.

His injury initially looked concerning because he left Thursday’s practice holding his midsection. Reports later indicated that he was dealing with cramps, and he was back on the field Monday.

That is about as good of an update as the Chicago Bears could have hoped for.

The Bears already have one offensive concern to monitor with Rome Odunze missing Monday’s practice after leaving Thursday’s session with a right leg issue. Odunze’s preliminary outlook had been positive, but his absence adds another storyline to watch throughout the week.

That makes the return of Swift and Kyle Monangai even more important.

Chicago does not need to enter Week 1 wondering whether it has enough healthy running backs to execute its offensive game plan. Roschon Johnson remains available, but he hasn’t exactly given Bears fans much reason to feel confident in him at this point. The offense is simply in a much better spot with Swift and Monangai both healthy and available.

That is a pretty important development with the Panthers coming up Sunday.