Bears’ $24 Million Pro Bowl Addition Dubbed Worst Contract at Position in NFL

The Chicago Bears dropped a lot of money and draft capital to revamp their offense this offseason, but whether all of it was well-spent is a matter for discussion.

Ryan Fowler of Bleacher Report compiled a list of the most overpaid NFL players at each position on Thursday, August 29. As a part of that group, he named the $24 million contract the Bears gave Pro Bowl running back D’Andre Swift over a three-year stretch as the worst of its kind in the league.

“While Swift enjoyed a successful 2023 in Philadelphia, he’s never played a full 17-game NFL season and his production last fall could largely be contributed to an Eagles front five widely regarded as one of the best in football,” Fowler wrote. “Swift will start as the lead back in Chicago, but it remains a question if he can replicate his success behind a weaker offensive line.” Another factor in the argument is that both Roschon Johnson and Khalil Herbert remain on the depth chart and are playing on inexpensive rookie deals. Fowler noted that the two combined for nearly 1,000 rushing yards in 2023. As such, paying Swift $8 million annually also creates an opportunity cost in the loss of carries and subsequent production from both Johnson and Herbert, who are each near the same age as Swift (Herbert is one year older, while Johnson is two years younger) and playing on more team-friendly contracts.