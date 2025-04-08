Hi, Subscriber

Bears Re-Sign Pass Rusher & Massive Nose Tackle Amid Roster Moves

DL Chris Williams
The Bears have re-signed Chris Williams.

The Chicago Bears announced they’ve retained several key players, re-signing them with both Exclusive Rights Free Agents (ERFAs) and Restricted Free Agents (RFAs).

The Bears signed defensive lineman Chris Williams as an RFA, also inking the following players to ERFA deals: DL Jonathan Ford, DL Daniel Hardy, OL Bill Murray and DB Ameer Speed.

An RFA designation can be given to players who have three accrued seasons (six or more games on the active roster each year) whose contract has expired. Teams can offer RFAs a one-year tender contract at various salary levels (original round, second-round or first-round tender) that gives the original team the right to match any offer from another team or receive draft pick compensation if the player leaves.

An ERFA is a player with fewer than three accrued seasons whose contract has expired. If their original team offers a one-year contract at the league minimum salary, the player cannot negotiate with other teams.

Let’s take a closer look at the players Chicago elected to bring back.

Bears Roster Moves: Chris Williams, Daniel Hardy Highlight Recent Re-Signings

Daniel Hardy, Bears

GettyDaniel Hardy of the Chicago Bears.

Williams, who joined the Bears via trade before the 2024 season, played all 17 games for the Bears last year. He finished with career highs with 23 tackles (17 solo), 3.0 sacks and seven quarterback hits. Keeping Williams as a backup defensive tackle — he played 34% of Chicago’s defensive snaps last year — is a good way to add depth.

Hardy also contributed in all 17 games during the 2024 season, playing primarily on special teams. He tied for the team lead with 11 special teams tackles and notably blocked a punt that was returned for a touchdown in the season opener. The 26-year-old Hardy’s versatility as a pass rusher coupled with his special teams abilities are likely why he was retained. He’s also young enough to still come into his own.

Ford, a massive 338-pound nose tackle, appeared in the final four games of the 2024 season for the Bears after being signed off the rival Packers’ practice squad. During these games, he recorded nine tackles (three solo), including one tackle for loss. Ford’s size and strength should also add depth to the Bears’ defensive front.

Speed joined the Bears’ practice squad during the 2024 season and appeared in two games. Over his career, he has played in 15 total games, and had recorded six special teams tackles and three solo defensive stops, including one tackle for loss. Speed’s athleticism and experience make him a decent depth piece in the Bears’ secondary.

On the offensive side, Murray appeared in three games for the Bears in 2024 before a pectoral injury landed him on injured reserve. Initially entering the NFL as a defensive lineman, he transitioned to the O-line. His return to Chicago isn’t much of a surprise, as the Bears are in the midst of bolstering their offensive line in a big way this offseason.

Bears Have Kept Key Players Via ERFA & RFA Deals in Recent Years

In 2022, the Bears re-signed former center Sam Mustipher on an ERFA deal. Mustipher, who had become a reliable backup and sometimes-starter on the offensive line, spent three seasons in Chicago. The Bears couldn’t keep tendering him every year, though. He has since played key roles on the O-lines if the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers.

In the 2024 offseason, the Bears re-signed ERFA cornerback Josh Blackwell to a one-year contract. Blackwell, who joined the Bears in 2022, had shown promise in the secondary, prompting the team to secure his services for another season. He’s still with the team, and is expected to have important roles on special teams and as a backup DB.

Under first-year head coach Ben Johnson, the Bears are making a concerted effort to acquire players who embody intelligence, toughness and adaptability. Johnson and his staff must have liked what they saw in Williams, Hardy and company, because they wouldn’t have kept them around if they didn’t.

Beth Mishler-Elmore Beth Mishler-Elmore is a Heavy sports contributor based in the Midwest, focusing on the NFL, NBA and WNBA. More about Beth Mishler-Elmore

