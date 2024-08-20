Former Bears Cut Candidate Now Has ‘Good Shot’ to Make Roster

When the Chicago Bears re-signed wide receiver Dante Pettis in March of 2024, few would have guessed he would be a candidate to make the team’s final 53-man roster.

The Bears revamped their wide receivers room this offseason, trading for veteran Keenan Allen and drafting rookie Rome Odunze with the No. 9 overall pick. Together with DJ Moore, the Bears have one of the most formidable WR trios in the NFL. The depth behind those three is where it gets more than a little murky.

Second-year wideout Tyler Scott is a roster lock, but beyond that, Pettis, DeAndre Carter, Collin Johnson and Velus Jones Jr. are all competing for spot, although Jones has been taking snaps with the running backs in recent weeks.

When considering performances so far in the preseason, team insider Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune shared a surprising take about who will make the team and who won’t.

“It sure looks like Dante Pettis has a good shot of making the 53-man roster,” Biggs wrote on August 18. “It wasn’t just the two touchdowns he caught against the Bengals. It’s how he has been used in practice.”

Will Bears Choose Pettis Over WR Collin Johnson?

A fifth-round draft pick for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020, Johnson signed with the Bears in 2023. He spent the bulk of his 2023 campaign on Chicago’s practice squad, although he did get called up to the active roster for three games.

At 6’6″ and 222 pounds, Johnson is a big-bodied receiver who flashed in a big way in the Bears’ first preseason game against the Houston Texans. He hauled in 3 catches on 6 targets for 56 yards and two touchdowns, but he hasn’t played since. Biggs says that’s a significant factor in the team’s decision.

“Collin Johnson has been out injured since the preseason opener. Maybe DeAndre Carter will get back on the field and push Pettis for the job, but Pettis offers a sure-handed option as a punt returner and might be the fifth receiver. He certainly helped himself Saturday,” Biggs noted.

Both wideouts have had memorable moments this preseason. Johnson has a 122.2 passer rating when targeted, while QBs have a 144.8 passer rating when targeting Pettis. Both receivers have had significant drops this preseason, however. Pettis had his against the Buffalo Bills on August 10, while Johnson’s was against the Texans.

Bears Backup WRs Have 1 More Game to Usurp Dante Pettis & Make Chicago’s Roster

While Pettis has had a standout preseason (he has caught 5 passes on 8 targets for 98 yards and two receiving touchdowns through three games), it’s fair to challenge Biggs on the notion Pettis has been “sure-handed” as a returner. Pettis fumbled a punt in the Hall of Fame game against the Texans on August 1. He also has five fumbles in 50 games (19 starts) as a receiver.

Pettis, 28, was on Chicago’s roster in 2022. He played in all 17 games, starting seven, and finished with 19 catches on 41 targets for 245 yards and 3 TDs. The Bears placed Pettis on injured reserve before releasing him with an injury settlement in September 2023. He didn’t play at all last year.

Now, he’s in a position where a roster spot is likely his to lose. If Johnson or another receiver on the team can make a lasting impression in Chicago’s final preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs, usurping Pettis for a roster spot is certainly possible. It’ll be interesting to see how the competition unfolds over the coming days.