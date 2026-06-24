Bears Insider Reveals Expected Timeline for Darnell Wright Extension

A new update has emerged on the Chicago Bears‘ expected timeline for locking down starting right tackle Darnell Wright on a long-term contract extension.

Wright ascended to the upper echelon of right tackles during his third season with the Bears in 2025, providing a dominant presence for their third-ranked rushing offense and allowing the third-lowest sack rate (0.3%) in the league at his position in pass pro.

He also immediately became eligible to sign a lucrative new contract extension with the Bears when his breakout season ended as a 2023 first-round selection (No. 10 overall).

Now, according to ESPN’s Courtney Cronin, the Bears are working with Wright’s camp to get “an extension done” before they begin their 2026 training camp late next month.

“The Bears would like to get an extension done with the 2023 first-rounder before training camp, which is typically when they’ve struck new deals in the past (Cole Kmet in 2023, DJ Moore in 2024),” Cronin wrote June 24 for ESPN’s league-wide negotiations update.

“Despite playing most of last season with a torn UCL, Wright put together the best season of his career and earned second-team All-Pro honors.”

Darnell Wright Has Delivered as Top-10 Pick for Bears

The initial selection of Wright raised some eyebrows when the Bears took him with the 10th pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft, long before Ben Johnson’s arrival.

While many viewed Wright as a first-round prospect at a position of extreme need for the Bears, they also had the option of taking coveted defensive tackle Jalen Carter — who has since made the Pro Bowl twice — with the ninth overall pick before opting to trade back one spot with the Philadelphia Eagles and select Wright with the 10th pick.

Three years on, though, it would be a lie to say it hasn’t worked out well for the Bears.

Wright had a little trouble adjusting to the NFL pace during his 2023 rookie season in Chicago, but he took massive strides in his second and third campaigns, finishing each as one of Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded run-blockers at the right tackle position. His pass protection came along a little slower, but he allowed just three sacks in 2025.

Wright has also maintained consistent availability despite dealing with injuries at a few different points in his career. He has exceeded 1,000 offensive snaps played in each of his first three seasons, playing through — as Cronin noted — a torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his right elbow with a brace for the majority of the 2025 season.

A right tackle who is that effective and reliable is well worth a top-10 draft selection.

How Much Could Darnell Wright’s Next Contract Cost?

Wright has grown into a foundational piece for the Bears’ offensive line who is more than deserving of a long-term contract extension, but it won’t come cheap for Chicago.

While there are no reports on how much money Wright is seeking for his next NFL contract, it stands to reason that he could push to earn more than $20 million per season based on how the right tackle market looks heading into the 2026 season.

Zach Tom’s extension with the Green Bay Packers last season is likely a good measuring stick for Wright and the Bears. The Packers signed Tom to a four-year, $88 million deal that came with a record-setting $30.2 million signing bonus before their 2025 training camp, which currently ranked him as the NFL’s fifth-highest-paid right tackle, per OTC.

Five other right tackles — counting Penei Sewell, who is flipping to the left side in 2026 — are also earning at least $22 million annually on their current contracts. Minnesota’s Brian O’Neill is just below them at $18.5 million in average annual value, but he could soon join them in exceeding $20 million annually if the Vikings choose to extend him.

The Bears will have options for paying Wright a similar payday and spreading it out over several seasons to make it work for their books, but it will be interesting to see where they land on value with quarterback Caleb Williams‘ extension on the horizon.