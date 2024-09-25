Bears Rookie Among ‘Options’ to Start Amid Darnell Wright Injury

The Chicago Bears are eyeing third-round rookie Kiran Amegadjie to potentially make his first career NFL start against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4 amid injury concerns about first-round starting right tackle Darnell Wright.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters on September 25 that Wright would not practice to begin the week and is “day-to-day” with a back injury that landed him on the team’s injury report coming out of their 21-16 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3.

While Eberflus said the Bears are “hopeful” that Wright can work through his injury in time to play against the Rams on September 29, he also noted Amegadjie — the No. 75 overall pick in the 2024 draft — is “one of our options” to play right tackle if he cannot.

“Yeah, Kiran has looked really good,” Eberflus said Wednesday. “He’s continuing to improve. He’s a guy that’s super smart in terms of the mentals and the technique is improving every single week, and we’re working to get him there.”

Amegadie missed the majority of his first NFL training camp recovering from a quad injury that he sustained while in college, but the 22-year-old tackle has participated in every practice since the start of the regular season and was active on game day for the first time against the Colts; although, he did not play a single snap in the loss.

The Bears will have two more practices to determine whether Wright’s back is healthy enough to play against the Colts. The team also did not have cornerback Terell Smith (hip), defensive end Darrell Taylor (illness) or defensive tackle Zacch Pickens (groin) on the field for Wednesday’s first practice.

Bears Also Considering Matt Pryor to Play Right Tackle

Eberflus opened the door for Amegadjie to potentially make his NFL debut against the Rams in Week 4, but he also said that veteran Matt Pryor is a candidate to start at right tackle as well if the Bears cannot clear Wright from his back injury before kickoff.

Pryor made his first start at right guard for the Bears in Week 3, replacing oft-criticized veteran Nate Davis in the role until an injury to left tackle Braxton Jones forced Chicago to move Pryor to left tackle and re-insert Davis at his original position. While Pryor did not have a flawless outing against the Colts and struggled quite a bit as a run-blocker, he held up nicely in pass protection despite having to change his position midgame.

“We thought that Pryor did a nice job,” Eberflus said of Pryor’s play at right guard in Week 3. “It was firm in the pocket, he did a nice job blocking at times. Had a couple of plays he wishes he had back, but for the most part, did a nice job there.”

If the Bears must play without Wright, how they proceed could depend on how they feel about Davis’ capabilities. Davis struggled mightily in the first three games of the 2024 season, even when he came off the bench against the Colts. Still, the Bears may prefer the experience of an alignment that plays Davis at right guard and Pryor at right tackle.

Bears Worked Out Multiple Offensive Linemen for Week 4

The Bears might need to tinker with their offensive line if Wright’s injury lingers. They are also considering potential free agent additions as they progress into Week 4.

According to the NFL’s transaction wire, the Bears brought in two offensive linemen — Tremayne Anchrum Jr. and Austen Pleasants — for roster workouts on September 24 along with five other offensive players. The Bears also worked out running backs Jake Funk, Tony Jones and Anthony McFarland, quarterback Chris Oladokun and tight end Teagan Quitoriano — whom they signed to their practice squad on September 25.

Anchrum — a 2020 seventh-round pick — has played 31 games and made one start over the past four seasons for the Rams, spending time at both tackle and guard. Meanwhile, Pleasants has been more of a journeyman, spending time with five different teams over the past four years — including the Bears in 2023 — but playing just 10 offensive snaps.

While the Bears did not sign either Anchrum or Pleasants after their workouts, the Bears now have more intel on them in case they decide to add depth down the line.