Bears Land Former 2nd-Round Edge Rusher in Trade With Seahawks

The Chicago Bears have finally landed a new edge rusher, trading a 2025 sixth-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for veteran Darrell Taylor.

Taylor — a 2020 second-round pick — has notched 21.5 sacks and 90 pressures in 49 games for the Seahawks over the past three seasons. He re-signed with the team on a one-year, $3.13 million contract for 2024 to avoid hitting restricted NFL free agency.

Now, Taylor will instead convert from outside linebacker to defensive end and look to provide a boost for the Bears’ pass-rushing rotation alongside 2023 Pro Bowler Montez Sweat, veteran DeMarcus Walker and rookie fifth-round pick Austin Booker in 2024.

“It’s exciting for us to get [Taylor],” Bears coach Matt Eberflus told 670 The Score after news of the trade broke on August 23. “He’s got sack production, a really good pass rusher. He fits our scheme in terms of his effort, his style, his disposition.”

The Bears have not yet confirmed the trade on their official transaction wire, but the Seahawks announced the move on their social media accounts on Friday, August 22.