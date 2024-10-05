Broncos’ Legendary Hall of Famer Expresses ‘Concern’ About Bo Nix

Former Denver Broncos running back Terrell Davis is concerned about the team’s current quarterback, rookie Bo Nix.

Davis – a Hall of Famer after three Pro Bowls, three All-Pro selections as well back-to-back Super Bowl victories with the Broncos – is not giving up on Nix. But the Broncos legend has yet to see some of the skills he considers necessary from a QB selected where Nix was.

The Broncos selected the Nix No. 12 overall in the 2024 draft.

“They won two games with him as the quarterback – but he hasn’t played great,” Davis told RG.org’s DJ Siddiqi in an interview published on October 4. “You have some people watching it and saying, ‘OK, I know it’s in there, but I need to see it. I need to see that top 12 draft pick.’ And you don’t see it every game. You don’t see it consistently. There’s a little bit of a concern about it until I see it.”

The NCAA’s all-time leader in starts and completion percentage, Nix has completed 60.1% of his passes for 660 yards with 1 touchdown and 4 interceptions through four weeks.

Nix set a modern-era record for lowest average yards per attempt (minimum 25 attempts) in the Broncos’ 10-9 win over the New York Jets in Week 4. That game featured poor weather conditions but Davis has not been impressed with Nix so far.

Terrell Davis: ‘I Want to See Throws’ From Bo Nix in Broncos’ Offense

Davis pointed out Nix’s lack of touchdown passes. He also pointed out the rookie’s 2 rushing scores. Nix is the Broncos’ second-leading rusher with 110 yards on 23 carries. Running back Javonte Williams surpassed him in yardage in Week 4.

But the Broncos legend, Davis, said Nix and the offense are not scoring enough.

Davis said Nix is “doing little things,” making good throws and moving the ball sometimes. But others are “head scratchers” and “problematic,” leaving Davis in wait-and-see mode.

“I don’t really know what the reason is, it’s always a combination of things,” Davis told Siddiqi. “It’s never one thing. I’m not forgetting he’s a young quarterback, so I’m giving him grace to say he’s a young quarterback. But typically when you see a quarterback, I want to see throws. I want to see glimpses of that, that 12th overall pick.”

Davis said he was not panicking yet, noting a questionable supporting cast and running game.

Broncos Offense Under Microscope Through Week 4

ESPN’s Jeff Legwold outlined the Broncos’ offensive struggles, pointing to Nix experiencing the “expected growing pains.” The Broncos are tied for 32nd with 4 touchdowns on offense among other low rankings.

“They are also 27th in total offense (266.0 yards per game), 27th in passing (159.8 YPG), 31st in third down conversion rate (24.6%) and tied for last in percentage of touchdowns scored on red zone drives (33.3%). Coach Sean Payton has been critical of the Broncos’ run game all season, but at 20th in the league (106.3 YPG), the so-so rushing production might actually be the best thing the offense has going right now,” Legwold wrote on October 5.

“Getting [Nix] on track will be key to finding the end zone and getting those all-important divisional wins.

Nix has avoided taking sacks, but Legwold lays out his poor individual metrics as well.

“His overall football life has been difficult,” Legwold wrote. “He is 20th in QBR (49.5), 32nd in yards per completion (8.0), 29th in completion percentage (60.1%) and tied for 34th in touchdown passes (1).”