Bears Drop Big Hint on Dayo Odeyingbo Plans in Series of Moves

The Chicago Bears may have tipped their hand on both how they feel about defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo heading into this season and what they plan to do with him in the future based on a handful of salary cap decisions the team made earlier this week.

Odeyingbo inked a three-year deal worth $48 million total to join the Bears ahead of the 2025 campaign. He subsequently tallied just one sack in eight games before an Achilles tear ended his season.

Chicago was never going to release Odeyingbo this offseason based on how the team structured his contract, though another bad and/or injured campaign in 2026 would have rendered him a prime cut candidate heading into next offseason.

Then, however, the Bears restructured three contracts in order to free up about $17 million in salary cap room, including Odeyingbo’s.

“Recent #Bears Conversions: $14M of Joe Thuney’s salary into signing bonus, creating $7M of space. $14M of Dayo Odeyingbo’s salary into signing bonus, creating $7M of space. $6.75M of T.J. Edwards’ salary into signing bonus, creating $3.3M of space,” Spotrac posted to X on Saturday, September 5.

Dayo Odeyingbo Less Likely Cut, Trade Candidate Next Offseason Following Contract Restructure

Erik Duerrwaechter of Windy City Gridiron wrote on Friday why those moves are relevant to Odeyingbo’s future in Chicago.

“It’s also interesting to note that Dayo Odeyingbo was one of the players who agreed to rework their previously existing contract,” Duerrwaechter explained. “Even though he still has an out built into his deal for 2027, this would make any potential cut harder to handle as his salary cap hit increases.”

That doesn’t mean that Odeyingbo definitely stays in Chicago next season. However, when coupled with other decisions the team has made this offseason from a personnel standpoint, a thorough examination begins to provide a pretty clear picture of just how much Chicago intends to rely on Odeyingbo in 2026.

Bears’ Personnel Decisions Point to Strong Reliance on Healthy, Productive Dayo Odeyingbo

Firstly, Odeyingbo is slotted to start as the No. 2 defensive end opposite Montez Sweat.

Austin Booker, if healthy, is likely to see a good deal of action on third down in passing situations, but that doesn’t mean Odeyingbo will necessarily come off the field after setting the edge — and hopefully generating the occasional pass rush off the outside — on first and second downs.

Instead, Chicago has been rotating Odeyingbo inside during those third-down passing scenarios to improve its interior pass rush. That part of the defensive line strategy is liable to only become more important after the Bears traded defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. to the Atlanta Falcons ahead of the season.

Dexter was second on the team in sacks last season (6), but he is entering a contract year and could command a salary well beyond what the Bears are willing to pay, with some projections landing between $20-$25 million annually if Dexter plays well again and stays healthy.

Chicago has also been a candidate all offseason to trade for a big-name pass-rusher and/or to ink a veteran specialist in free agency. However, the team has chosen to do neither, even after Booker suffered a groin injury last month.

Those decisions, too, point to a belief that Odeyingbo can be healthy and productive in a versatile role this for the defense this year. And if he accomplishes that, the Bears will probably want to keep him around for 2027 regardless of the savings cutting or trading him might represent.