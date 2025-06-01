Ben Johnson Confirms Potential Position Switch for Bears DE

Daniel Hardy is entering his third season with the Chicago Bears, but he could be undergoing a significant positional shift under the team’s new coaching staff.

Hardy has played defensive end since joining the team in 2023, but the Bears and new defensive coordinator Dennis Allen are exploring the possibility of transitioning Hardy to linebacker.

The 6-foot-3, 240-pound Hardy’s athleticism coupled with the team’s need to bolster depth at the linebacker position — especially after the departure of Jack Sanborn — are the primary reasons Chicago is likely toying with the change.

“We’re finding out,” Bears first-year head coach Ben Johnson said about whether Hardy can play LB, via Bears Wire. “He’s toggled a little bit between defensive line, and we’re going to experiment a little bit with him this springtime and in training camp, to see what he looks like dropping into coverage for us and what we’re asking our linebackers to do. I do know this, he’s got some pass-rush ability. He’s shown that over his time here, and that’s intriguing. But, we’re going to look to expand his skillset, as well.”

Hardy Has Been Role Player for Bears Since Joining the Team

Selected in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft (235th overall) by the Los Angeles Rams after a standout collegiate career at Montana State, Hardy’s rookie season was hampered by a high ankle sprain sustained during the preseason, leading to his placement on injured reserve.

He was activated later in the season and ultimately played in six games, finishing with four total tackles and a QB pressure.

In August of 2023, Hardy was waived by the Rams and subsequently signed to the Bears’ practice squad, where he spent the entire rest of the regular season. He signed a reserve/future contract with Chicago in January 2024 and was tendered as an exclusive rights free agent in April of 2025.

During the 2024 season, Hardy emerged as a key contributor on special teams for the Bears, tying for the team lead with 11 special teams tackles, also adding a blocked punt and a forced fumble.

Despite limited defensive snaps, Hardy showed some pass-rushing potential when he broke out a decent-looking spin move leading to a sack in a preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

More About the Possibility of Chicago Bears DE Daniel Hardy Moving to LB

With the Bears’ coaching staff bringing Hardy into the fray on LB drills, they’ll be able to gauge his adaptability to the new role. The Bears have surely noticed his speed and tackling ability, both essential traits for a linebacker in Allen’s defense.

If Hardy successfully adapts to linebacker, he could see increased playing time and a more significant role on D. His progression will be closely monitored by the coaching staff during training camp and the preseason, where his performance will help determine his fit — and his fate. The Bears’ investment in Hardy’s development reflects their confidence in his potential to contribute meaningfully.

Hardy’s performance last year — especially on special teams — has made him as an asset heading into the 2025 season. Even if he doesn’t move over to LB, he should get the chance to carve out a role for himself.