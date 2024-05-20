Bears Predicted to Cut Once-Promising D-Lineman

Dominique Robinson had an encouraging season as a rookie in 2022. But just two years later, he’s likely one of the team’s top cut candidates heading into OTAs.

Drafted by the Chicago Bears in the fifth round out of Miami (OH) in 2022, Robinson played in all 17 games during his rookie campaign, starting seven. The defensive end finished with 30 tackles (two for loss), two quarterback hits, two passes defensed and 1.5 sacks. He showed promise as a pass rusher, and his future appeared bright.

But after a dip in production last season coupled with the team drafting pass rusher Austin Booker in Round 5 this year, it’s fair to wonder if Dom Rob has lost his spot on the roster.

In his May 19 article for Bleacher Report, David Kenyon picked the “Best Player Who Could Still Be Cut from Every NFL Roster.” For the Bears, he selected Robinson.

More on Why DE Dominique Robinson Is Top Cut Candidate for the Chicago Bears

“After playing 50 percent of snaps as a rookie, Dominique Robinson’s share dipped to 35 percent last year,” Kenyon noted. “Meanwhile, the Bears traded for Montez Sweat and jumped up to land Austin Booker in the draft. Robinson will be fighting for a final spot in the edge-rushing rotation.”

In addition to Sweat and Booker, veteran DeMarcus Walker should be ahead of Robinson on the depth chart. Thus, the third-year DE will have to prove his value when training camp and the preseason hit.

Robinson played in 11 games last season. He was a healthy scratch multiple times, and that generally never bodes well for a player. He finished with 12 total tackles (one for loss), a QB hit, one pass defensed and 0.5 sacks.

There’s a chance he can improve his game enough to stick around, but if the Bears were to add a more experienced pass rusher in free agency, Robinson’s days may be numbered.

The Bears added Booker in Round 5, which many draft analysts believe was a steal.

The rookie DE has only been in the Windy City over a month, but he is already making a good impression. New Bears defensive coordinator Eric Washington spoke very highly of Booker during rookie minicamp.

Bears Excited About Potential of Rookie Pass Rusher Austin Booker

“He has a tremendous amount of energy,” Washington said about Booker. “He never seems to be out of the play either early or as the play extends with the quarterback, especially as a rusher.”

The 6-foot-5, 240-pound Booker played in 12 games with Kansas during the 2023 season. He finished with 56 total tackles (12 for loss), 8.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and a pass defensed.

“When you talk about slippery, it’s just hard for the protection, either the person assigned to him or whatever, to get a solid shot on him,” Washington noted. “He’s always rotating and flipping his hips at the right time so he can continue to advance toward the quarterback, so he has that innate feel and ability.”

When asked what he wanted to see from Booker, the new Bears DC talked about fundamentals and physicality.

“Make sure that you understand from one call to the next how to get lined up, how to receive whatever information we have for you before the ball is snapped,” Washington said, adding:

“Then, when we really start to play tackle football, and when he has to physically go against one of our offensive linemen or anybody that we have out there, I want to see him win. I want to see his confidence start to grow and that’s part of my responsibility.”

If Booker has a standout summer, it may not bode well for Robinson. The roster battle between the two young d-linemen promises to be one of the most intriguing of training camp. Stay tuned.