Bears Re-Signing Preseason Standout, Likely Adding DE to Roster Soon

The Chicago Bears are set to get one of their more intriguing free agent additions back soon.

Chicago has designated defensive end Jacob Martin for return off the injured reserve list, according to the team’s official PR account on X. The team is also signing tight end Tommy Sweeney to the practice squad, as reported by insider Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune.

With Martin’s 21-day practice window now open, the Bears can get a look at how the veteran defensive end looks in practice. Martin has yet to appear in a game for the Bears this season, as he has been sidelined with a toe issue. If he’s back in top form and looking good during practice, he should be added to Chicago’s 53-man roster soon.

Sweeney’s addition comes after the Houston Texans signed tight end Teagan Quitoriano off Chicago’s practice squad.

More on Bears Re-Signing TE Tommy Sweeney to the Practice Squad

Sweeney was released before the Bears made their final roster cuts in August. The 6-foot-5, 251-pound tight end had a standout preseason with Chicago, hauling in 9 passes for 86 yards and 2 TDs (stats via Pro Football Focus).

Prior to landing with the Bears this offseason, Sweeney spent three years with the Buffalo Bills, where he was initially drafted in the seventh round in 2019. He also had a brief stint with the New York Giants in 2023.

Sweeney played over 21% of Buffalo’s offensive snaps in each of his three seasons with the team. While that’s not a lot of playing time, he was used more on offense than he was on special teams, so his role is more of a pass catcher than he is a blocker. A Y-tight end at Boston College, Sweeney should play a similar role with the Bears.

Bears’ D-Line Could Get a Boost From Return of DE Jacob Martin

The Bears signed Martin to a one-year deal worth just over $1.1 million in March. Martin, 28, is a six-year veteran who has played a largely rotational role throughout his career. The veteran DE has played in 45 games, starting 15. He has 18 career sacks, 32 quarterback hits, 16 tackles-for-loss, 7 forced fumbles and a safety.

Martin likely isn’t going to be a game-wrecker, but he should be a solid contributor when healthy. Prior to his injury, Martin’s performance coupled with his strong work ethic made a good impression on Chicago’s coaching staff.

“Jacob, great speed and quickness. Very athletic. He’s an excellent space player. But he’s really sturdy at the point of attack. Those types of things you really need to have,” Bears defensive coordinator Eric Washington said about Martin during training camp.

“I mean, we can anticipate his role being as a three-down defender. So far as a right defensive end, he’s doing a nice job. The other thing with him is the way that he comes out early to practice every day by himself. And he just starts to mentally tune himself up to go out and put forth the kind of practice he wants to have to establish himself as the kind of rusher we need him to be.”

The Bears take on the Jacksonville Jaguars Week 6 in London, and Martin was a full participant in practice leading up to the game. It’ll be interesting to see when he suits up.