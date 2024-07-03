Former Longtime Bills $45 Million DE Named ‘Option’ for Bears Before Camp

One name that hasn’t been frequently mentioned as a pass rushing option for the Chicago Bears is veteran Jerry Hughes. Still currently a free agent, his may be a name worth monitoring in the coming weeks.

With the start of training camp approaching on July 19, the Bears could still use an additional disruptor to join Montez Sweat and DeMarcus Walker on the defensive line. One team insider listed Hughes as a possibility to fill that role.

In his July 1 Q&A column for The Athletic, Kevin Fishbain was asked whether the team plans on adding another pass rusher before training camp and his answer was interesting. “I imagine general manager Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus don’t need a full week of camp to know they could use another D-lineman who can get to the passer,” Fishbain wrote, before naming names.

“(Yannick) Ngakoue is still available and knows the system. Emmanuel Ogbah is also a free agent. Jerry Hughes, 35, who played for Bears defensive coordinator Eric Washington in Buffalo, could be an option for a season.”

What Would Bears Be Getting in DE Jerry Hughes?

A former first-round draft pick for the Indianapolis Colts in 2010, Hughes spent his first three NFL seasons with the Colts before heading to Buffalo, where he spent the bulk of his career playing for the Bills. After a solid first few seasons, Buffalo inked him to a five-year, $45 million deal in 2015, extending him again in 2020.

The 6-foot-2, 254-pound Hughes played for the Bills for nine seasons, amassing 53 sacks, 74 tackles-for-loss, 16 forced fumbles, 117 QB hits and an interception in 144 games.

He signed with the Houston Texans in 2022, where he has played the last two years. After starting 16 games and playing 59% of the Texans’ defensive snaps in 2022, Hughes took on a lesser role last season. The veteran DE played in all 17 games, starting two while playing 42% of Houston’s defensive snaps.

Hughes finished with 32 total tackles (four for loss), 3 quarterback hits, 3.0 sacks and a forced fumble. The previous season, he amassed 9.0 sacks as a starter. While his playing time dipped in 2023, he was still an effective contributor, and he would be a solid rotational piece to add to Chicago’s defensive line.

Hughes signed a two-year deal worth $10 million with the Texans, so he wouldn’t break the bank for Chicago. Considering the limited options available, he may be one of the best. His connection to Bears’ first-year defensive coordinator Eric Washington could also bring him to Chicago.

Rookie Pass Rusher Austin Booker Could Play Huge Role for Bears

The Bears also added rookie pass rusher Austin Booker in the fifth round of the draft this year, but they will likely incorporate him slowly and in a limited rotational role to start. Thus, adding another veteran to the mix seems like a solid plan.

“I believe our rushers are a year better in terms of where we were last year and some of the things that we’re going to do to enhance that group,” Bears DC Washington said at OTAs in May, before singling out Booker.

“Austin Booker looked terrific. Excited about what he’s going to add, what he’s going to bring to our football team, our defensive line and that pass rush we’re in the process of assembling.”

Fishbain also noted the Bears could add another defensive tackle to shore up the interior of the D-line, so don’t be surprised if the team adds another vet to the mix in the coming weeks.