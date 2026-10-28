NFL Insider Reveals Why Bears Missed Out on DeForest Buckner Trade

An NFL insider has revealed why the Chicago Bears missed out on trading for veteran defensive tackle DeForest Buckner despite showing interest in acquiring the Indianapolis Colts superstar.

The Colts officially traded Buckner on Tuesday to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round pick, marking one of two franchise-altering trades they made on the day. The team also dealt three-time All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson to Seattle.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, though, the Bears showed interest in Buckner while “scoring the defensive market” for a potential trade acquisition, which, in turn, raised questions among fans and analysts about why Chicago didn’t seal the deal.

The reason, however, had everything to do with Buckner’s preference to return to the 49ers, who originally drafted him with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

“Sources: The #Bears have had interest in trading for defensive help, including interest in DeForest Buckner, who wanted to be back in San Francisco,” Schultz wrote October 27 on X.

Bears Trade Rumors: Chicago Linked to Khalil Mack Trade

Getty The Chicago Bears have been “linked” to Khalil Mack on the trade market.

Schultz did not make it clear whether the Bears made an offer to the Colts for Buckner, but the deal sending him to the 49ers does leave them with one fewer defensive upgrade to consider targeting before the 2026 NFL trade deadline hits on November 10.

Could the Bears pivot to their old friend, Khalil Mack, instead?

In the same report as the Buckner intel, Schultz also mentioned that “rival teams” have linked the Bears to Mack, who is currently with the winless Los Angeles Chargers.

Mack made three consecutive Pro Bowls and registered 36 sacks, 52 quarterback hits and 14 forced fumbles during his four seasons with the Bears from 2018 to 2021, bringing constant disruption off the edge before a foot injury marred his final season.

Ultimately, Bears general manager Ryan Poles traded Mack to the Chargers for a 2022 second-round pick, a 2023 sixth-round pick and significant salary-cap relief, but Mack hasn’t lost his touch in his move back to the AFC West and remains a high-end talent.

The Bears would only need to take on the remainder of Mack’s $8 million base salary if they acquired him in a trade, putting his cap burden at less than $5 million for the rest of the season.

Of course, the Chargers have to want to trade Mack first.

Bears News: Chicago Also Inquired About Quenton Nelson

Getty Chicago Bears All-Pro left guard Joe Thuney.

Nothing is too surprising about Chicago calling Indianapolis to explore the possibility of a trade for Buckner, who is one of the most productive interior defenders in the NFL.

What is unexpected, though, is that the Bears also showed at least some interest in Nelson — a three-time All-Pro left guard — before the Colts’ dealt him to the Seahawks in exchange for a 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round selection.

The Packers, Bears and Eagles were among teams that showed varying levels of interest in Quenton Nelson, per source,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote Tuesday on X. “His market was strong.”

Now, Fowler’s report is vague about how much interest the Bears actually showed in Nelson, but it would be borderline shocking if they engaged in serious discussions about trading for him, considering how stout they currently are at the guard position.

The Bears already have an All-Pro left guard in Joe Thuney. They also have Jonah Jackson playing at an All-Pro level at the right guard spot through the first seven games of the season, making the interest in Nelson — who is excellent — puzzling.

One possibility could have been plugging Nelson in at left guard and kicking Thuney out to left tackle as they did in last year’s divisional-round playoff game. Unless they have rapidly lost faith in Ozzy Trapilo covering Caleb Williams’ blindside, though, it wouldn’t make much sense.

Perhaps the Bears also just wanted to do their due diligence on a high-end offensive lineman because it is so rare that one of Nelson’s caliber is available.

Either way, Nelson is a Seahawk now.