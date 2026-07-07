Bears Versatile Draft Pick Dubbed Most Captivating Addition Heading Into 2026

The Chicago Bears have made several significant new additions to their team since the end of 2025. They spent just over $120 million in free agency and selected seven new pieces in the draft. No addition was more anticipated than their 25th overall pick in the draft. Ultimately, they walked out of Pittsburgh with Oregon Ducks safety Dillon Thieneman. As a result, Thieneman was recently dubbed the team’s most intriguing draft pick heading into Training Camp by Dan Wiederer of The Athletic.

Wiederer wrote, “[It] mostly felt like a long shot that Thieneman would fall to them [The Bears]. When he did, general manager Ryan Poles pounced. What the Bears saw on Thieneman’s college tape came to life during the spring at Halas Hall. Speed. Instincts. Versatility. Aggressiveness. Passion. Thieneman is a long-term building block for the defense, and his pairing with another newcomer, Coby Bryant, offers a dangerous edge to the back end of the secondary.”

Thieneman’s was brought in not only to solidify the backend but also to provide more flexibility overall.

The team slow-rolled Thieneman’s inclusion during the Minicamp. He began primarily on the second team during reps, and even he admitted he needed to get on the same page as the coaching staff about his progression plan.

However, he also acknowledged that he doesn’t expect to be given the starting role and plans to earn it.

His athleticism was on full display in the spring, and his physicality will be on full display during the Summer.

As the team becomes more acquainted with his ability, he will get more opportunities. In Dennis Allen’s turnover-prone scheme, the sky is truly the limit for a ball-hawk safety.

Thieneman Garnered Glowing Reviews During The Spring

ESPN’s Courtney Cronin dove deeper into what Thieneman has displayed so far on the field for the Bears.

“Thieneman has been a sponge,” Cronin wrote.

“Particularly with his teammates in the secondary, and soaked up as much knowledge as he could from fellow safeties Coby Bryant and Elijah Hicks, the latter of whom will push him for playing time. The Bears were drawn to Thieneman for his speed and versatility, two attributes he displayed this spring.”

Without the pads on, it was truly about learning the schematics, positioning, and calls of the defense. Heading into July 31st, when the pads come on, the coaching staff will get a true look at what Thieneman truly brings to the roster.

Bears Hoping Revamped Secondary Evens Out Defensive Line Play

The Bears made very few moves to bolster the defensive line. While they are banking on Montez Sweat and Austin Booker to both take leaps in their play, they are also relying on the secondary to be more solid in coverage. The front-end helps the back-end and vice versa.

The revamped safety unit with Thieneman and Bryant will look to complete the secondary as the team runs it back with cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson, Tyrique Stevenson, and Kyler Gordon.

This infusion of new and old talent hopefully is the perfect mix that holds the defense together as they look to support their explosive offense.