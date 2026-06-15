Bears Rookie Dillon Thieneman Opens Up About $40M Free Agent Pairing

Chicago Bears coaches, players, and fans are going to get to know Dillon Thieneman very well over the next year. The team selected the safety in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft out of Oregon. Bears’ general manager Ryan Poles stated that Thieneman’s tape “popped out” when reviewing prospects.

Thieneman has shown flashes of the traits that led him to be the second safety selected in the draft during the team’s OTA period.

Thieneman met with reporters at the conclusion of the first stage of the offseason to discuss his impressions so far.

Dillon Thieneman Learning The Little Things From Colby Bryant

Thieneman wasn’t the only major addition to the team’s safety room this offseason. The Bears added Super Bowl LX champion and former Seattle Seahawk Colby Bryant through free agency. Bryant signed a three-year, $40 million contract in March.

While perhaps not the most talkative member of the Bears roster, Thieneman offered quick and to-the-point sentiments on his initial interactions with his partner in crime.

“Yeah, beginning to get to know him pretty well,” Thieneman stated. “Just asking questions back and forth, asking questions on how he sees the game or how he sees stuff in certain situations.”

When asked about what impact Bryant has made on him so far, Thieneman spoke honestly, saying, “Nothing that’s like is crazy, but it’s more like the little things. So just like hearing him speak sometimes, when he speaks up or just talking to him one-on-one, or asking him how he plays something. Like that, he’s been very helpful.”

Thieneman continued to elaborate on how he is progressing with Bryant in their respective roles.

“The safety’s kind of responsibility is to get their side lined up and then communicate with the other safety on the other side. As safeties, you’ve got to take control, you’ve got to be loud, you’ve got to direct. Make sure everyone else gets lined up.”

Thieneman was taking mainly second-team reps at the start of OTAs. When asked about the team’s progression plan for him to get more involved, Thienman shared, “That’s still an area I can probably talk to them a little more…These last nine practices have been more to grasp the defense, get a good feel for it, communicate with the guys, and then as we go in the break and get ready for camp, that’s something I can definitely talk to them and get on board. Make sure we’re on the same page.”

He did allude to the fact that he understands the nature of the job and doesn’t expect to be handed anything:” You’ve got to work to earn your job, and you’ve got to work to keep your job.”

Thieneman will have a bigger opportunity to make his mark when Training Camp begins.

Dillon Thieneman’s Early Impressions of Caleb Williams and Ben Johnson

When asked about the Bears’ franchise quarterback, Thieneman laughed and offered a simple statement.

“He’s good. He can dial it up, he’s athletic, he can move. Great eyes and everything, I think he can be really good.”

Thieneman hasn’t been on the team long enough to fully appreciate what Williams brings to the table, but safe to say he’s been impressed early on.

When talking about his early impressions of Ben Johnson, he also offered a response perhaps not as expected.

“He likes to mess around. He can be serious when he needs to be serious, but every once in a while, he’ll joke around and mess with you.”

Thieneman did clarify that Johnson’s intensity and focus excite him as a player. He also mentioned that he’s heard stories of how Johnson conducts his training camp practices and is excited for the challenge.

We will see how often Johnson jokes with Thieneman once the pads are on.

All in all, the rookie is on a good pace, but training camp will be the true look fans have been waiting for as the season nears.