$62 Million Deal for Bears Star Dubbed Among Top Contracts in NFL

The Chicago Bears have made several brilliant moves over the past two summers, and acquiring one of the NFL’s top skill position players at value was one of the best.

General manager Ryan Poles flipped the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft to the Carolina Panthers for a handful of assets, one of which became the top selection in 2024 that the Bears used on a potential generational talent in quarterback Caleb Williams. But perhaps just as importantly, Chicago brought back wide receiver DJ Moore as part of that trade.

Moore is playing on a three-year contract worth $61.9 million that pays him just north of $20.6 million annually and runs through the 2025 campaign. Moore rewarded the Bears for their trade by finishing the 2023 campaign with career-highs in catches (96), receiving yards (1,364) and TDs (8).

Alex Kay of Bleacher Report on July 9 contended that Moore’s price-to-production ratio makes his contract the fourth-most “team-friendly” deal in the NFL heading into the upcoming season.

“Despite playing alongside a string of poor quarterbacks during his six professional seasons, the 27-year-old has still managed to rack up 6,565 yards and 29 touchdowns on 460 receptions,” Kay wrote. “There’s a good chance Moore’s best is yet to come. Now that the Bears have a strong-armed signal-caller in Caleb Williams, the pairing’s potential success could highlight just how severely underpaid the wideout really is.”