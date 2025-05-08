Bears 35-TD Gadget Called Out for ‘Weird’ Behavior by Analyst

A lot went wrong last season for the Chicago Bears. From the mismanagement of the previous coaching staff to the lack of chemistry and injuries. But one player that’s been in the spotlight is wide receiver DJ Moore.

ESPN analyst Mina Kimes and Ringer senior staff writer Danny Kelly commented on Moore’s puzzling behavior throughout last season.

“I thought the Bears skill players were one of the biggest disappointments of the NFL season last year. Moore, some games, I don’t know what was going on with him,” Kimes said.

Kelly echoed that sentiment, adding, “He walked off the field in the middle of a play. Like I can’t get over that. I know that there’s Bears fans would maybe defend it like he hurt his ankle or something on the play, can’t remember exactly what it was and like dude that doesn’t mean you can just walk off the field when the quarterback is scrambling so that was weird. I just thought, and I said this all year, the vibes were super weird with DJ Moore.”

“Weird. Like, kind of negative. I don’t know if he missed Justin Fields or something,” Kimes added.

That said, several analysts believe there’s a case to be made regarding a potential Moore trade.

Could a DJ Moore Trade Be on the Horizon?

Speculation about Moore’s future has only grown, especially after the Bears drafted wide receiver Luther Burden III in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, a player with a similar skill set to Moore.

Adam Jahns of The Athletic weighed in, saying, “So, let me get this right: the Bears’ best receivers are the No. 24 pick from the 2018 draft, the No. 9 pick from last year and the 39th pick from this year. How crazy is that? These aren’t your grandfather’s Bears. Burden was a luxury pick. They didn’t “need” him. But you don’t pass on elite playmakers, especially when they stand out on your draft board as Burden did. In an ideal world, he will be the Amon-Ra St. Brown option in Johnson’s offense. Receiver is also a position that changes often. Stars get traded and injuries happen. The Bears are now better prepared for everything.”

Bill Zimmerman of Windy City Gridiron offered another perspective, suggesting, “What if the Luther Burden pick was made because the new coaching staff isn’t 100% certain on DJ Moore moving forward based on last season’s performance? Burden’s play comps very similarly to Moore’s. To be clear, I’m not suggesting Moore gets traded this offseason, but if he doesn’t fit well this year, this would be a move they consider for the 2026 season…”

The Bears extended Moore on a four-year, $110 million deal last season, and he’s been WR1 for the past two seasons in Chicago, so it’ll be hard to picture a trade surrounding Moore…at the moment.

It’s Too Early to Give Up on Moore

To be a great football team, it has to start somewhere. For the Bears, it happens to be at the wide receiver position.

Moore has shown moments of frustration since arriving in Chicago, but he produces when it matters most. Since joining the Bears via the infamous trade with the Carolina Panthers, Moore has amassed 194 receptions for 2,330 yards and 14 touchdowns in two seasons. And that was with multiple offensive coordinators and quarterbacks throwing him the ball. Over his seven-year career, Moore has 558 receptions for 7,531 yards and 35 touchdowns.

The hope is Moore has some stability around him for the first time in his seven-year career and enjoys a breakout season catching passes from Caleb Williams next season.