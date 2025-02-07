DJ Moore Wants Bears to Trade for $80 Million WR: ‘He Can Maneuver’

The Los Angeles Rams’ decision to make star wide receiver Cooper Kupp available via trade has sent ripples through the NFL community.

Could those waves reach the Windy City?

The Chicago Bears, under new head coach Ben Johnson, will be looking for another wideout with Keenan Allen heading to free agency. Kupp’s pin-point route-running and reliable hands could give a substantial boost to the Bears’ receiving corps, complementing existing stars DJ Moore and Rome Odunze.

In a February 5 appearance on “Up & Adams,” both Bears receivers fully endorsed the idea of Kupp joining them. When host Kay Adams asked which WR he’d like to see his team add, Moore chose Kupp.

“I’m gonna go Cooper,” Moore told Adams. “He does it all in the slot, he can maneuver. It’s like the game is slow for him.”

“I’d love to have Cooper Kupp too,” Odunze chimed in. “He’s got ties with my (former) wide receivers coach at UW (Junior Adams). That would be cool to see him.”

Kupp’s Numbers Have Declined in Recent Years

The 2021 season was a historic one for Kupp. He led the NFL in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947) and receiving TDs (16), securing the prestigious triple crown. His efforts were instrumental in the Rams’ Super Bowl 56 victory, where he earned MVP honors after snagging eight catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning score. He was named NFL Offensive Player of the Year after that season.

Since that time, though, Kupp has faced several challenges due to injuries. In 2022, a high ankle sprain limited him to nine games, during which he amassed 75 receptions for 812 yards and six scores. The following year, he appeared in 12 games, recording 59 receptions for 737 yards and five TDs. In 2024, he had 67 catches for 710 yards and six touchdowns in 11 games.

Kupp’s championship experience and work ethic align well with the culture the Bears are aiming to establish. He could elevate the performance of the offense while also serving as a mentor to younger players. This leadership could be an asset as the Bears navigate the challenges of building a winning franchise — but adding a player like Kupp might be a tad too costly for Chicago.

Should Chicago Bears Listen to DJ Moore & Try to Trade for Rams WR Cooper Kupp?

Play

The feasibility of acquiring Kupp would involve several considerations for the Bears. Trading for the veteran WR would result in a $12.5 million cap hit, which could impact their ability to address other roster needs — and they have several.

While adding a player like Kupp could enhance the offense, the Bears have to balance this with other more pressing needs, such as offensive and defensive lines. Chicago could also use more depth at key positions, like tight end and safety.

Kupp is owed $20 million in 2025 and another $19.85 million in 2026. He’d have to agree to a significant restructure if the Bears were to consider trading for him.

For his part, the veteran receiver has made it known being traded isn’t high on his list.

“I was informed that the team will be seeking a trade immediately and will be working with me and my family to find the right place to continue competing for championships,” Kupp wrote in a February 3 statement. “I don’t agree with the decision and always believed it was going to begin and end in LA. Still, if there’s one thing that I have learned over the years: there are so many things that are out of your control, but it is how you respond to these things that you will look back on and remember.”

It remains a possibility the Bears could show interest in Kupp, it’s highly unlikely Moore will get his wish. Trading for another WR — especially one as costly as Kupp — likely isn’t high on Chicago’s to-do list this offseason.