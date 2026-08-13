Former Bears WR DJ Moore Appears to Take Shot at Caleb Williams

Former Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore may have just given fans another reason to wonder what went wrong between him and Caleb Williams.

Moore was recently asked to describe the quarterbacks he has played with, and his answer for Williams was noticeably different from how he described his other notable teammates…

According to Polymarket Football, Moore described Baker Mayfield‘s stint as “good,” called Sam Darnold a “Superbowl Champion” and said Cam Newton was an “overall fun guy” who “loved ball.”

Then came Williams. “He’s getting there,” Moore said.

That isn’t exactly a brutal criticism of Williams. In fact, the comment could simply mean Moore believes the young quarterback is still developing. But compared to the way Moore talked about his other quarterbacks, it certainly stands out.

Moore and Williams had their share of issues

The Chicago Bears traded Moore and a 2026 fifth round pick to the Buffalo Bills in March for a 2026 second round pick to clear the way for a younger receiver group built around Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III. That gives Moore plenty of distance from his former quarterback.

And there is a history between Moore and Williams that makes the short answer worth examining.

The two had some pretty great moments together like when Williams connected with Moore for a 46 yard touchdown in overtime to beat the Green Bay Packers late in the 2025 season.

But there were also moments when the two clearly weren’t on the same page… The most obvious example came in the Bears’ Divisional Round loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

With Chicago driving in overtime and in position to potentially win the game, Williams threw an interception intended for Moore. Williams explained afterward that the play was the result of a “miscommunication” between the quarterback and receiver.

Williams said he expected Moore to flatten his route underneath the safety, while Moore continued vertically. The resulting interception ended Chicago’s season.

Moore later gave essentially the same explanation when discussing the play, saying it was simply a miscommunication and that they needed to attack it differently the next time.

So there is no evidence that Moore and Williams actually had personal beef. There were, however, enough communication issues to make Moore’s latest comments interesting.

Is Moore actually taking a shot?

“He’s getting there” could mean almost anything. DJ Moore could simply believe Caleb Williams is still figuring things out after only two NFL seasons.

Still, when asked about Mayfield, Darnold and Newton, Moore found something positive to say about each quarterback. With Williams, he offered four words that essentially amounted to a lukewarm endorsement.

We don’t know what he meant. All we do know is that Chicago ultimately decided to move on from Moore. Meanwhile, Williams is entering an important third season under Ben Johnson.

At the end of the day, the Chicago Bears don’t need Moore to believe Williams has arrived. They just need Williams to go out there and prove it.

If Williams takes another major step forward in 2026, “he’s getting there” will look like an accurate assessment of a young quarterback who was still developing. If Williams struggles, however, Moore’s seemingly harmless answer may start to look a lot more pointed.

For now tho, there’s no reason to call it beef. But after everything that happened between the two in Chicago, it is definitely a comment worth noticing.