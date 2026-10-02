Bears’ DJ Moore Trade Is Looking Better by the Week

The Chicago Bears made a difficult decision when they traded DJ Moore to the Buffalo Bills before the 2026 season, but the move is becoming easier to understand with every passing week.

Moore was one of the most established players on Chicago’s offense, so moving on from him created an obvious question: Who would replace his production? So far, the Bears have found the answer in multiple places.

Luther Burden III continues to look like a major part of Caleb Williams’ future, while Rome Odunze and Colston Loveland remain important pieces of the passing game. Veteran newcomer Kalif Raymond has also provided a steady presence, giving the Bears another reliable option as he currently leads all Bears receivers with 214 yards.

The Bears have found production without DJ Moore

The Chicago Bears didn’t need Luther Burden, Rome Odunze, Colston Loveland or Kalif Raymond to become DJ Moore overnight. Instead, the Bears needed their receiving corps to collectively make up for his absence. That has happened.

Burden has continued to show why Chicago felt comfortable making him such an important part of its plans. The second year receiver gives Caleb Williams another versatile playmaker capable of creating yards after the catch and making plays with the ball in his hands.

Loveland and Odunze also remain a key piece of the offense. The Bears invested heavily in him as a first round pick, and moving on from Moore opened the door for younger players to take on larger roles.

Then there’s Raymond.

The veteran receiver wasn’t brought in to replace Moore’s star power, but he has given Chicago something it needed: Dependable production. His latest performance made the point even clearer.

With Williams sidelined by a hamstring injury and Tyson Bagent unavailable, Case Keenum started Monday night’s game against Philadelphia. Raymond still produced, catching five passes for 90 yards in Chicago’s 27-7 victory.

Ryan Poles’ decision is starting to make more sense

The Chicago Bears also didn’t walk away from DJ Moore’s departure empty-handed.

Chicago received Buffalo’s No. 60 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft while sending a fifth round selection to the Bills. General manager Ryan Poles later traded that pick to Tennessee, turning it into additional draft capital.

More importantly, the Bears created roughly $16.5 million in financial flexibility by moving on from Moore.

At the time, that made the trade easier to understand from a roster building perspective. Now, the early returns on Chicago’s receiving corps are making the football side of the decision easier to appreciate as well.

The Bears still have plenty to prove, and Moore remains a talented player in Buffalo. But Chicago hasn’t watched its passing game collapse without him.

Caleb Williams has multiple weapons to work with, Luther Burden is becoming increasingly important, Rome Odunze and Colston Loveland remain part of the long-term plan and Kalif Raymond has given the offense another dependable option.

Months after the trade, the Bears are getting the kind of return they needed from the decision: flexibility, draft capital and a receiving corps capable of moving forward without Moore. That’s why the trade is looking better by the week.