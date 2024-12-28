DK Metcalf Sends Message to Tyrique Stevenson After Headbutting Incident

Once again, Chicago Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson was involved in some on-field drama. This time, though, it was started by someone else.

During Chicago’s Week 17 “Thursday Night Football” game against the Seattle Seahawks, an altercation occurred between Stevenson and Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf. It started when Metcalf and Stevenson became entangled during a play, leading to a heated exchange.

Metcalf escalated the situation by shoving Stevenson in the face multiple times and inserting his finger through Stevenson’s face mask. The confrontation culminated with Metcalf headbutting the Bears’ defensive back. Bears defensive lineman Demarcus Walker intervened to separate the two players, but Metcalf then directed his aggression toward Walker, continuing to push and shove.

Metcalf was penalized twice, netting two personal fouls, but he wasn’t ejected. After the Seahawks’ 6-3 win, Metcalf was asked about the incident and he sent a message to Stevenson and anyone else he’s lining up against.

“It’s football. It’s a physical sport, so I mean, just some chippiness going to happen, especially if I’m out there,” Metcalf said, via the NFL Network’s Jane Slater.

Tyrique Stevenson May Have Met His Match in DK Metcalf

The incident drew significant criticism from fans and analysts, who expressed frustration over Metcalf’s lack of discipline and the negative impact on his team’s performance. Metcalf doesn’t agree with that criticism.

“I’m a grown man. My emotions are in check,” he said after the game when questioned about his antics and demeanor.

“Rare Tyrique W,” one fan wrote on X in response to the incident.

“DK Metcalf needs to stop doing this. He always makes these stupid mistakes to hurt the team,” another wrote. “You don’t need to be head butting people.”

Metcalf is one of the more physical receivers in the league. He was ejected from a December, 2023 game for fighting with San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner, and he has been fined almost $22,000 for hitting DB Ahkello Witherspoon. Thus, it’s no surprise he got physical with Stevenson. It’s kinda what he does.

This altercation is not an isolated incident for Stevenson either. Earlier in the season, Stevenson was involved in a sideline altercation during a game against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day. The Bears corner was fined $19,697 for unsportsmanlike conduct after tripping Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams.

Bears Have to Bring in Competition for Tyrique Stevenson in 2025

There is some debate over Stevenson’s role with the team moving forward, and it’s been fueled by his inconsistent performance throughout the season. While he has shown potential, his lapses in judgment and discipline have been detrimental to the team’s success.

As we noted previously, some have advocated for giving more playing time to fellow cornerback Terell Smith, who has demonstrated reliability and strong performance metrics in limited opportunities.

Considering Stevenson’s status as a second-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, the Bears face a complex decision. Releasing him could be seen as a premature move, potentially forfeiting the investment made in his development. He has shown flashes of potential, getting named Defensive Player of the Week twice over his first two seasons.

Alternatively, disciplinary actions, such as benching, might serve as a catalyst for improved behavior and performance. The Bears could — and should — also bring in a veteran free agent to complete with him. Adding depth in the secondary is always a good idea, and Stevenson would likely benefit from some healthy competition.

Whoever the Bears bring in as their next head coach will also determine what happens with Stevenson. Chicago is looking for a genuine game-changer, and whoever the team selects may not vibe with Stevenson and his antics. That could be something to monitor during the offseason and throughout training camp.