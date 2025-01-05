Bears Eyeing ‘Leader of Men’ in Surprising Candidate: Report

Once again, the Chicago Bears are on the prowl for their next head coach. It’s shaping up to be one of the most closely watched coaching searches in the league — because let’s face it, the stakes are higher than they’ve ever been.

Fresh off another season that fell short of expectations, the pressure is mounting for the Bears to find the right leader to turn things around. President Kevin Warren and general manager Ryan Poles say they’re casting a wide net, and will likely be considering both seasoned veterans and up-and-coming masterminds from the coordinator ranks.

League insiders are busy dissecting every move, with their respective sources hinting at everything from bold, flashy hires to steady, no-nonsense choices. The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported on January 4 that a new, surprising name is gaining steam in the team’s search: Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver.

Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver Named Serious Contender for Bears Next Head Coach

Russini listed several candidates the Bears were looking at, but she had some particularly interesting tidbits about Weaver specifically.

“The Bears are gearing up for their head-coaching search, and a few big names are already on their radar: (Mike) Vrabel, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury and Weaver, the Dolphins’ DC. GM Ryan Poles has been doing serious homework on these candidates, particularly Weaver,” Russini wrote, adding:

Sources from both the Ravens — where Weaver spent three seasons — and the Dolphins have nothing but praise for his leadership qualities. Currently, the Dolphins rank third in the NFL in total defense — the first time in 22 years they’ve been this high (they ranked third in 2002 as well). Players have a lot of respect for the 44-year-old Weaver, describing him as ‘high energy,’ ’emotionally intelligent’ and someone who holds players accountable. While we might not have a one-size-fits-all definition of the ‘leader of men’ the Bears say they are looking for, Weaver seems to fit the bill.

According to Russini, “many people around the league believe this is the year Weaver will land the big job.”

Could he land that gig in the Windy City?

A Look at Weaver’s Coaching Resume

A former defensive end, Weaver, 44, was a second-round draft pick for the Baltimore Ravens in 2002. He spent seven years in the NFL, retiring after the 2008 season.

He began his coaching career under Urban Meyer shortly after that, in 2010 at the University of Florida.

You can check out his complete coaching resume below:

2010: Graduate Assistant, University of Florida

2011: Linebackers Coach, University of North Texas

2012: Assistant Defensive Line Coach, New York Jets

2013: Defensive Line Coach, Buffalo Bills

2014-2015: Defensive Line Coach, Cleveland Browns

2016-2019: Defensive Line Coach, Houston Texans

2020: Defensive Coordinator & Defensive Line Coach, Houston Texans

2021: Run Game Coordinator & Defensive Line Coach, Baltimore Ravens

2022-2023: Assistant Head Coach & Defensive Line Coach, Baltimore Ravens

2024-Present: Defensive Coordinator, Miami Dolphins

For his part, Weaver says he’s aware his name may be a hot one very soon, but he’s solely focused on Miami’s small-yet-still-existent playoff hopes.

“It’s funny because I spoke to my agent last night and he’s like, ‘What are you doing to prepare for those ops?'” Weaver said heading into Week 18, via Sports Illustrated. “I’m like absolutely nothing. Absolutely nothing. Yeah, I’m so focused right now. I’m just controlling what we control, beating the Jets and praying that we get the help we need in.”

One thing is certain — whoever gets the Bears job will inherit a roster brimming with young talent and a fanbase that’s as passionate as it is impatient. Stay tuned.