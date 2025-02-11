Bears Projected to Swing Big on Draft Day, Trade for 4-Time All-Pro

The Chicago Bears are in a great position heading into the 2025 NFL draft.

With the No. 10 overall selection coupled with two high second-rounders (39 and 41 overall), Chicago can add some real game-changers if they pick well.

But what if they chose instead to trade their first-rounder and more for a proven commodity?

In his February 9 mock draft, Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus has the Bears sending this year’s No. 10 pick along with next year’s first-round selection to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for Myles Garrett. With the Bears’ No. 10 pick, Sikkema has Cleveland taking Texas OL Kelvin Banks Jr.

“Browns edge defender Myles Garrett officially requested a trade and was on a bit of a media tour during Super Bowl week to discuss his preferred destinations — namely, Super Bowl contenders,” Sikkema wrote. “After a disappointing 2024 season, the Bears can go all in by addressing one of their few team needs. As for Cleveland, the team can get a nice haul for a player who clearly wants out.”

Draft Day Trade for Myles Garrett Would Be Dramatic Move for Chicago Bears

In his statement revealing his desire to be traded, Garrett emphasized his love for Northeast Ohio, but highlighted his ambition to win at the highest level. Chicago, who finished 5-12 last year, doesn’t exactly scream Super Bowl contender, but the team has an exciting young core of very talented players. They could also use another pass rusher.

Acquiring a player of Garrett’s caliber would address a critical need and potentially elevate the team’s defensive performance to an elite level. Garrett’s consistent production, including seven straight seasons with double-digit sacks, underscores his impact as a premier pass rusher.

Last season, Garrett amassed 47 total tackles, 14 sacks, three fumbles also leading the league with 22 tackles for loss. His outstanding performance earned him his sixth Pro Bowl selection and fourth first-team All-Pro honor.

While surrendering two future first-round picks is substantial, the Bears may view this as a strategic investment. Garrett’s immediate impact would significantly improve the team’s defense. This move could also signal the Bears’ desire to contend in the near term, leveraging Garrett’s prime years.

Despite the benefits, several challenges could impede this trade. The Browns have publicly stated their reluctance to trade Garrett, emphasizing his value to the franchise. Additionally, the Bears must consider the long-term implications of parting with consecutive first-round picks, which could affect their ability to build through the draft in the coming years.

There’s also the issue of giving Garrett a contract extension. He turns 30 at the end of next season, so adding an aging pass rusher at such a high cost may not be the best way to go for Chicago. He has two years remaining on his current $125 million deal.

Bears Should Keep Their 1st-Round Picks, Draft Kelvin Banks Jr. Themselves

Banks Jr., a standout offensive tackle out of Texas, would be a compelling pick for the Bears themselves. In 2024, Banks achieved career-high PFF grades, boasting an 86.2 overall grade, a 89.9 pass-blocking grade and an 81.0 run-blocking grade. His exceptional pass protection skills are evident, having allowed only one sack and seven quarterback hurries over 935 snaps, with 538 of those being pass-blocking plays.

Integrating a player of Banks’ caliber would significantly bolster the Bears’ offensive line, providing Caleb Williams with the protection necessary to execute effectively. Banks’ proven track record in pass protection and run blocking aligns seamlessly with the Bears’ pressing needs.

Considering their needs on both the offensive and defensive lines, Chicago would benefit most by building its roster through the draft. And, according to team insider Brad Biggs, that’s very likely the team’s plan moving forward.

“I think you’re always gonna explore, you wanna listen, but I just have a hard time imagining them being in a situation where they’re trading a first round pick to then have the right to give the guy the kind of contract that he’s seeking and picking up a player that is late 20s, early 30s,” Biggs said on the February 10 episode of 670 The Score’s “Mully & Haugh Show.”

The Bears could surprise, of course, but don’t expect them to give up two first-round picks for the likes of Garrett.