Bears ‘Won’t Discount’ Drafting Game-Changing Playmaker at No. 10 Overall

The upcoming NFL draft will have numerous tantalizing options for the Chicago Bears to consider. While both the offensive and defensive lines remain top priorities, some believe new offensive-minded head coach Ben Johnson may want to snag one of the draft’s top playmakers with the team’s 10th overall pick.

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report thinks that while a player like offensive lineman Will Campbell or pass rusher Abdul Carter will be high on Johnson and general manager Ryan Poles’ radar, the dynamic Ashton Jeanty shouldn’t be discounted.

Chicago signed veteran running back D’Andre Swift to a three year deal worth $24 million just last year, but that won’t dissuade Johnson and Poles if they really want Jeanty and he’s available.

“The Bears might not target a running back in the top 10 with both D’Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson under contract,” Knox added, noting: “However, the Lions took Jahmyr Gibbs 12th overall in 2023, paired him with David Montgomery and got fantastic results in Johnson’s creative rushing scheme. The Bears probably won’t discount the idea of moving back a few spots and targeting Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty or North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton in Round 1.”

Should Chicago Bears Draft RB Ashton Jeanty at No. 10 Overall?

Johnson, known for his innovative offensive schemes, has a history of maximizing the talents of versatile players. While the Bears have a stocked RBs room, their new head coach isn’t tied to anyone in it. Adding Jeanty would give him a significant talent to work with.

Jeanty’s proficiency as both a runner and receiver aligns seamlessly with Johnson’s dynamic playcalling. Integrating Jeanty into the offense would not only provide quarterback Caleb Williams with a reliable backfield partner but also open up the playbook for creative formations and plays.

Jeanty’s proven track record of durability and performance under heavy workloads makes him a dependable asset, and his ability to contribute significantly in both rushing and passing situations would likely elevate the Bears’ offense instantly.

Still, while there’s no denying Jeanty’s incredible athleticism, he’d still need an O-line to block for him when he hits the pros. As it stands, the Bears don’t have that.

With multiple picks in the second round, could Chicago go O-line or D-line heavy there and still snag Jeanty in Round 1? That probably depends on how much the new Bears coach likes the former Boise State standout.

A Look at Jeanty’s College Career

Jeanty’s remarkable college career includes leading the nation in rushing yards and touchdowns in 2024, showcasing his ability to be a total game changer. His compact build at 5-foot-9 and 215 pounds, combined with elite vision and contact balance, allows him to navigate through defenses effectively, making him a consistent threat.

Jeanty began his collegiate career at Boise State University in 2022, making an immediate impact as a true freshman. Sharing the backfield with George Holani, Jeanty played in all 14 games, starting two of them. He amassed 821 rushing yards on 156 carries, averaging 5.3 yards per carry, also scoring seven TDs.

His sophomore year, Jeanty elevated his game significantly. He led Boise State with 1,347 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns on 220 carries, averaging 6.1 yards per rush. He also hauled in 43 receptions for 569 yards and five touchdowns, leading all running backs nationally in receiving yards. His combined 1,916 yards from scrimmage ranked second in the nation.

Jeanty’s junior season in 2024 was historic. He shattered records by rushing for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns on 374 carries, averaging a whopping 7.0 yards per carry. In the season opener against Georgia Southern, he set a school record with 267 rushing yards and tied the Mountain West record with six touchdowns in a single game.

His total yards from scrimmage and scoring led the FBS, culminating in unanimous All-American honors, the Maxwell Award, and the Doak Walker Award. Jeanty finished as the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy.

He may not wind up in the Windy City, but whichever team lands Jeanty is set to have an explosive back who is apt to set the league on fire.