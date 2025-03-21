Top Bears Insider Hints at Possible Uncertain Future for TE Cole Kmet

In 2023, Cole Kmet had a career year.

The Chicago Bears tight end amassed 73 receptions for 719 yards and six touchdowns over 17 games, marking career highs in both catches and receiving yards. But 2024 was a different story.

Kmet’s production fell to 47 receptions for 474 yards and four TDs. The dip in his stats was the result of myriad things, from terrible offensive design courtesy of former OC Shane Waldron to working with a rookie quarterback who’s still learning the pro game in Caleb Williams.

The Chicago Tribune’s Brad Biggs was asked about Kmet’s future with the team, particularly considering there’s a new head coach leading the team in Ben Johnson. While Kmet’s role is likely secure, Johnson may want to add one of the best TEs in the upcoming draft. If that happens, all bets are off.

Bears Could Snag a TE Early in 2025 Draft

Johnson, who previously served as the Detroit Lions’ tight ends coach before getting promoted to OC in 2022, has consistently emphasized the role of tight ends in his passing and blocking schemes. Just look at Sam LaPorta, who Detroit took in the second round of the 2023 draft.

Over his first two seasons, LaPorta amassed a total of 146 catches, 1,615 yards and 17 touchdowns. This places him among the top tight ends in NFL history for a player over his first two seasons. Considering this, don’t be surprised if the Bears add a TE with one of their two second-rounders.

“I think Johnson likes Kmet, but actions will be more instructive than words,” Biggs wrote, adding:

“Johnson hasn’t worked on the field with anyone yet. Will Kmet see the ball more? I’d think it would be difficult for him to be less utilized in the offense this season. Will the Bears draft a tight end? They no doubt are taking a hard look at a good class of tight ends. Free-agent signee Durham Smythe is a veteran blocker with limited pass-catching ability. They could use a young player in the mix. I wouldn’t rule out any of the top tight ends in this class.”

What Might Cole Kmet’s Role Look Like in Ben Johnson’s Offense?

Johnson’s schemes have consistently positioned the Lions’ tight ends for success. In 2023, Detroit’s tight ends combined for 11 touchdowns, which ranked second in the NFL behind only the Baltimore Ravens. Over the 2022 and 2023 seasons, Lions tight ends totaled 23 touchdowns, trailing only the Kansas City Chiefs in that span.

“Where exactly does Kmet fit as a pass catcher in Johnson’s offense? We’ll have to wait until after the draft to answer this,” Biggs noted. “Right now he’s TE1 without question, and the Bears should expect more from him in 2025. They just have to give him more opportunities.”

With Johnson now steering the ship, Kmet is poised for a bit of a resurgence. Johnson’s offensive philosophy emphasizes versatility and unpredictability, often employing 12 personnel (two TE sets). That means we’ll be seeing Kmet a ton, both as a blocker and as an aerial threat.

“One thing to note about Johnson’s offense is he wants multidimensional tight ends,” Biggs added. “The Bears are unlikely to have a receiver-only tight end (think Jimmy Graham type) in this system unless Johnson has a highly detailed plan for him.”

Incorporating Kmet into such a system would likely maximize his skill set. By leveraging the sure-handed TE’s abilities, the Bears can create a more dynamic and unpredictable offense. Whether he’ll be a focal point remains to be seen, but expect much more of Cole Kmet in 2025.