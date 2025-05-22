Bears’ $42 Million Addition Named ‘Most Impactful’ Offseason Move

When the Chicago Bears made the decision to revamp their interior offensive line this offseason, they did it in a major way. The main position of focus was at center, where the play has been subpar the past few seasons in Chicago. Thankfully, the Bears went all out and signed former Atlanta Falcons center Drew Dalman to a three-year, $42 million deal.

Pro Football Focus (PFF) believes Dalman is the Bears’ most impactful offseason acquisition, and it’s not hard to see why.

Drew Dalman’s Arrival Signals a Shift in the Bears’ Offensive Identity

Dalman, 26, brings a skill set that perfectly complements Ben Johnson’s offensive system, specifically in the run game. With a 94.3 outside zone run-blocking grade since 2023 (fourth among all OL), it matches up with Johnson’s frequency to call outside zone runs, which was the fourth-highest in the NFL last season. Dalman’s ability to reach defenders at the second level, redirect leverage, and maintain technique on the move makes him a rare fit in a scheme that relies on precision, timing, and athleticism.

Dalman offers not only stability and experience, but more importantly, he brings a scheme-specific skill set that few centers in the league can match. It’s something the Bears haven’t had at center in a long time.

When asked about Dalman, general manager Ryan Poles said, “He was definitely someone who was at the very, very top of our list.”

Why Dalman Will Be the “Quarterback” of Ben Johnson’s Vision

Johnson emphasized that Dalman’s role is to be the “quarterback of the offensive line,” stating he plans to put more responsibility on Dalman than he’s had in the past.

If there’s anyone who can handle the added responsibility, it’s Dalman. For context, outside zone blocking relies heavily on timing and lateral movement. The center must not only snap the ball and engage immediately, but also have the agility to move horizontally and seal off the interior defenders while keeping eyes up for a second-level defender. Dalman’s tape in Atlanta showed elite spatial awareness, strong hands, and quick feet. He’ll use that to become the QB of the offensive line, calling out protections and executing assignments with precision.

To throw out some numbers, Dalman was left one-on-one on 45.4% of pass-blocking snaps, which was the second-highest rate among centers (min. 200 pass blocks), and still allowed just a 4.0% pressure rate. He also ranked 5th among all centers by PFF with an 84.8 grade since 2023.

There’s an added benefit of leadership and continuity. Centers are often the unsung communicators of an offense, responsible for adjusting protection schemes and reacting to post-snap movement. Dalman brings that steadiness to a Bears offensive line that has lacked a true leader. For a young quarterback like Caleb Williams, who will be learning yet another new playbook, having a veteran center with Dalman’s skill set could make all the difference.