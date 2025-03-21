Bears Defensive Leader Named ‘Best Trade Asset’ Heading Into NFL Draft

One of the best free agent signings of Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles’ tenure — at least so far — has been defensive tackle Andrew Billings.

The 30-year-old DT is under contract through the upcoming season, but after 2025, he’ll hit free agency again. Could the Bears potentially trade him for a future draft pick before letting him walk for nothing? One analyst thinks so.

PFF’s Bradley Locker named each NFL team’s “best trade asset,” and for the Bears, he chose Billings.

“Bears general manager Ryan Poles recognized that his defensive line was in inadequate shape going into this offseason, splurging on the likes of Dayo Odeyingbo and Grady Jarrett. With other pieces in place, Billings could be expendable,” Locker wrote, adding:

“Billings played only 297 snaps last season while battling a torn pec, but he was still productive in that stretch, producing a 78.6 PFF pass-rushing grade. Gervon Dexter Sr. is returning, Jarrett will presumably start and Chicago might draft another player inside, which means the 30-year-old Billings — in a contract year — could be an asset.”

A Look at Billings’ Time in Chicago So Far

Prior to his tenure with the Bears, Billings had stints with the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders.

In his inaugural season with the Bears in 2023, he started all 17 games at defensive tackle, finishing with 27 total tackles (12 solo and three for loss) and 2 QB hits. His consistent performance and leadership on the field led to a two-year contract extension in November of 2023, valued at $8 million, with $5.06 million guaranteed.

The 2024 season began on a high note for Billings. He started the first eight games, amassing 13 total tackles (9 solo, two for loss), also finishing with a sack and a forced fumble, the first of his seven-year career.

Unfortunately, his 2024 campaign hit a snag Week 9 when he suffered a torn pectoral muscle. It was a season-ending injury that required surgery and led to his placement on injured reserve in November.

Throughout his two-year tenure with the Bears, Billings has been lauded for his work ethic, selflessness and strong leadership qualities. Coaches and teammates alike never fail to give Billings his flowers for the work he does in the trenches, so it would be a bit of a surprise to see Poles trade him.

If Bears Don’t Trade DT Andrew Billings, They May Re-Sign Him

It’s clear the Bears value Big Bill and what he brings to the middle of the defense.

“We’re extremely excited to be able to keep Andrew in Chicago,” Poles said back in November of 2023 after Billings inked his extension. “The professionalism, dependability and toughness he brings to our defense exhibit the type of player we want in our organization.”

In his introductory presser in late January, first-year head coach Ben Johnson singled out three players he always had to be hyper-aware of when he was coaching in Detroit: nickel cornerback Kyler Gordon, All-Pro corner Jaylon Johnson and Billings.

Johnson noted that as Lions offensive coordinator, he noticed the void when Billings wasn’t on the field for Chicago.

“This year, what was a little different than 2023 was Billings being out,” Johnson said, via Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic. “Him being out, we could feel that when we played Chicago.”

Despite his season-ending injury in 2024, Billings’ contributions on and off the field have solidified his role as a key component of the Bears’ defensive line. The addition of Jarrett in free agency certainly changes things a bit, and it would be naive to think Billings is completely safe. The NFL is first and foremost a business, after all.

But trading away one of your best run defenders isn’t likely going to be a path the Bears take.