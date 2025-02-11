Bears’ New DC Dennis Allen May ‘Bang the Table’ for Eagles’ Super Bowl Standout

After watching the Philadelphia Eagles trounce the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59, the front office for the Chicago Bears should be dreaming of one thing: Josh Sweat in navy and orange.

Sweat, who has spent his entire seven-year career with the Eagles, is set to become a free agent following a standout performance in the Super Bowl, where he recorded 2.5 sacks, two tackles for loss and three quarterback hits.

The Bears, meanwhile, finished with 40 sacks and 11 interceptions this past season, rarely scaring anyone other than their own fans.

Multiple analysts, including Luis Medina of Bleacher Nation, have pegged Sweat as someone Chicago should pursue to help shore up its pass rush. “Since 2021, Sweat has averaged 8 sacks, 19 quarterback hits, and 10 tackles for loss per season,” Medina wrote, adding:

“Putting him opposite of Montez Sweat could help bolster a Bears defensive line that didn’t get to the quarterback with any consistency in 2024. I can see Dennis Allen, the team’s new defensive coordinator, banging the table for a new pass rusher.”

Why Chicago Bears Should Pursue Eagles DE Josh Sweat in Free Agency

“The Bears have a glaring need in their pass rush opposite Montez Sweat, making Josh Sweat a prime target,” Sports Illustrated’s Bryan Perez wrote on February 9.

In 2024, the Bears’ defense struggled to generate consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Montez, who made the Pro Bowl in 2023, had a bit of a down year, netting 5.5 sacks in 16 games.

The D-line’s lack of pressure in turn exposed the secondary to big plays. Acquiring a proven pass rusher such as Josh Sweat would directly address this deficiency, and would instantly make there entire defense better. The Sweat Brothers memes would almost write themselves.

The Bears also have money to spend. Their salary cap space is currently around $65 million, per Over the Cap. This financial flexibility positions them well to make competitive offers to top-tier free agents like Sweat. Given the DE’s age (27) and proven production, investing in him feels like a smart bet.

While other teams will surely express interest in Sweat, the Bears offer a compelling opportunity. Under new DC Allen, known for his aggressive defensive schemes, the current Eagles’ DE’s skill set would be maximized.

A Look at Sweat’s Stats

Drafted by the Eagles in the fourth round in 2018, Sweat has developed into a menace in recent years. After a limited role in his rookie season, appearing in nine games without recording a sack, Sweat’s performance improved notably in subsequent years.

In 2019, he played in all 16 games, finishing with 4.0 sacks and 21 total tackles. The 2020 season saw further improvement, with Sweat finishing with 6.0 sacks, 38 tackles and three forced fumbles in 14 games.

Sweat’s upward trajectory continued in 2021 when he earned his first Pro Bowl selection, finishing the season with 7.5 sacks and 45 tackles over 16 games. The 2022 season marked a career high for Sweat, as he started all 16 games and amassed 11.0 sacks, 48 tackles and his first career interception, which he returned for a touchdown.

After finishing with 6.5 sacks and 23 QB hits in 2023, he amassed 8.0 sacks and 15 QB hits in 2024. His production has been consistent over the years, and he’s just entering his prime.

The Bears are going to be in the market for a top-tier pass rusher, and they could pay Sweat without using any valuable draft capital. We’ll see what kind of moves general manager Ryan Poles and company make when free agency rolls around.