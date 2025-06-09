Bears Trade Proposal Sends Eagles Hard-Hitting DB to Chicago on the Cheap

While their roster is much-improved heading into training camp this season compared to last, the Chicago Bears could still use some depth at safety.

Kevin Byard is entering his second season with the team, starting all 17 games at free safety in 2024. He turns 32 in August, though, and he’s in the final year of his contract.

Jaquan Brisker is returning to full strength this year after missing the final 12 games of his 2024 campaign due to a concussion. With his health restored, the Bears are hoping he’ll resume his role as the secondary’s physical enforcer at strong safety. But his concussion history is unquestionably scary, and depth behind him should injury strike isn’t good.

That’s why we think it might be advantageous for general manager Ryan Poles to give the Philadelphia Eagles a call about the possibility of trading for safety Sydney Brown.

Chicago Bears Should Try to Add Safety Sydney Brown Via Trade

Brown, a third-round pick out of Illinois (No. 66 overall in 2023), made an immediate impact with the Eagles. As a rookie, he appeared in 14 games, starting six. He finished with 45 total tackles, a forced fumble, 3 pass deflections and a memorable 99-yard pick-six versus the Arizona Cardinals in Week 17. Unfortunately, he capped that season by tearing his ACL in the final game.

Rehab delayed his 2024 start, but once active in Week 7, he played 11 games (mostly on special teams), adding 7 tackles, an INT and a forced fumble. With Reed Blankenship’s emergence and the Eagles drafting safety Andrew Mukuba in the second round this year, there’s a very limited opportunity for Brown to eventually become a starter in Philly.

Chicago could try to capitalize now on a player whose trade value would be modest but whose upside — especially with more defensive reps — increases in a bigger role. His youth (Brown turned 25 in March) also adds appeal, as he could grow into a foundational rotational asset with the potential for more.

Here’s the trade proposal we put together that could bring Brown to Chicago:

Chicago Bears receive: Sydney Brown

Philadelphia Eagles receive: 2026 5th-round pick, 2026 6th-round pick

What Makes Brown Stand Out, & What Holds Him Back

On tape, Brown is a high-effort box safety who flies downhill against the run. His athleticism and tackling punch made him a cheat code at Illinois, and flashes of this were evident in Vic Fangio’s defense in Philly. He plays a tad recklessly at times, however, which can be a concern.

Also, his coverage and slot responsibilities are still developmental areas. Brown hasn’t yet proven full-time slot capability, and his positional versatility remains limited. Still, at 5’10”, 211 pounds with a 4.47-second 40-yard dash, he brings a solid athletic baseline with untapped upside.

Chicago’s secondary could benefit from his downhill playing style. Brown could shine in run support and third‑down wrap‑ups, and his grit and hard‑playing style fits Chicago’s defensive mindset under new coordinator Dennis Allen to a T.

Elijah Hicks is currently the next man up at safety for the Bears. Chicago re-signed Tarvarius Moore to a one-year deal and also added undrafted free agent Major Burns, a 6’2” safety from LSU/Georgia. Adding Brown to the mix would give the secondary an undeniable boost.

The health of Brisker and Byard will be key for the Bears defense, and if one — or worst-case scenario, both — were to go down this coming season, the secondary would surely suffer. Trading for Brown is one way to preemptively address the issue.