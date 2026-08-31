Bears Explored Trade Options With Third-Round Bust, Ends Up Signing With Eagles

After a day filled with roster cuts, a recent bust the Chicago Bears released has quickly found a new home in the NFC East.

According to NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the Philadelphia Eagles have signed former Bears third-round pick Kiran Amegadjie.

“The Eagles are signing OT Kiran Amegadjie to the practice squad, per source,” Fowler tweeted out. “Former third-round pick goes to place that knows how to develop O-linemen.”

Fowler also added something interesting: the Bears were exploring trade options with Amegadjie.

“The Bears explored trade possibilities for OT Kiran Amegadjie, who ultimately was waived. The former third-round pick is a waiver option for teams that need tackle depth.”

While it didn’t work out for Amegadjie in Chicago, he doesn’t have a better opportunity than a fresh start in Philadelphia, where they’re known to develop raw offensive linemen.

Former Bears Third-Round Pick Kiran Amegadjie Quickly Finds New Home, Signs With Eagles

Kiran Amegadjie, who the Bears drafted in the third round back in 2024, is still just 24 years old and is likely seen by the Eagles as a player with some upside.

Things just didn’t work out for him in Chicago, and he struggled when he was thrown in as the team’s starting left tackle during his rookie season against the Minnesota Vikings.

Before the last preseason matchup against the Tennessee Titans, head coach Ben Johnson touched on the left tackle battle, saying, “It’s a hot spot for us. Obviously, we talk about it almost every time I’m up here, and yet I don’t know that we are 100% sold on who that guy is going to be for Carolina yet. We’re going to still work through it. That’s where today’s going to be huge for us. Thursday [a joint practice at Tennessee] is going to be huge for us, and Saturday is going to be huge for us as well.”

Now that Amegadjie and former Cleveland Browns first-round pick Jedrick Wills are no longer on the active roster, it appears that the starting left tackle spot will come down to either Braxton Jones or Theo Benedet while Ozzy Trapilo recovers from injury.

Questions Arise Surrounding General Manager Ryan Poles

It’s hard not to see there’s some pressure on general manager Ryan Poles after all the misses when it comes to drafting in the middle rounds of the draft.

Amegadjie is gone after just two seasons, Gervon Dexter was traded after just a few seasons, Jaquan Brisker is now on a new team, Zacch Pickens was cut, and Velus Jones Jr. was cut.

Every general manager has their misses, sure, but the number of whiffed picks is hard to overlook. It’s great that Poles was able to draft guys like Colston Loveland, Darnell Wright, Caleb Williams, and Rome Odunze. But that was all in the first round.

If the Bears want to be Super Bowl contenders, he needs to start hitting on the picks past the first round.