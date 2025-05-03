Actress Emma Roberts Giddy Over Bears QB Caleb Williams Moment

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is still only one season removed from being a rookie, but he’s already attracting some famous admirers. One of them just shared a special Williams moment over social media, and it’s an interesting one.

The practice of collecting players’ trading cards, whether it’s for the NFL, MLB or any other league, dates way back, but it’s still a popular thing today. Actress Emma Roberts is apparently into collecting cards, and she happened to pull not only a Williams card the other day but an autographed Williams card.

Emma Roberts Pulls Caleb Williams’ Card

Roberts pulled the autographed Williams trading card, and her giddy reaction to getting it was shared on social media on April 30. In the photo, Roberts can be seen smiling with her eyes closed and holding up the card for all to see.

Roberts is best known for her acting roles in “American Horror Story” and “Scream Queens.” Perhaps she’ll star in a football movie at some point if she’s such a fan?

Some followers were a bit skeptical of the find. One wrote on the Fanatic Collect Facebook page, “Amazing how every time someone with over a million Instagram followers opens a pack, it always happens to have a super rare card in. It’s almost like it’s staged.” Others thought it was cool, with one joking, “I’ll take that if your not interested” with a wink emoji.

No word yet on how much the card could be worth, but that will vary depending on the trajectory of Williams’ career.

Caleb Williams was picked No. 1 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears. He came to the Windy City following two big years at USC. Williams is also a Heisman Trophy winner and scored the honor in 2022.

Grading the Chicago Bears’ NFL Draft Picks

Looking ahead to this season with the Bears, NFL expert and editor Gennaro Filice gave the Bears an A grade for their choices in the 2025 NFL draft. A lot of his reasoning has to do with the kind of playmakers the team picked up with new head coach Ben Johnson.

“Caleb Williams is enjoying a fine 2025,” Filice noted. “First, the Bears landed the hottest name of this head-coaching cycle in offensive guru Ben Johnson. Then Ryan Poles aggressively overhauled the interior offensive line via trade/free agency. And in the draft, Chicago spent its first two picks on a mismatch tight end (Colston Loveland) and a YAC receiver (Luther Burden III).”

Filice stated that putting Loveland and Burden III with a set of players that already includes DJ Moore, Rome Odunze and Cole Kmet was a fantastic move.

“Oh, and for good measure, Chicago scooped up a towering tackle with NFL bloodlines (Ozzy Trapilo) for depth and development up front,” he added. “Now, new defensive coordinator Dennis Allen might feel like he got the short end of the stick, but I do think the Bears got a quality DT at No. 62 (Shemar Turner) and took a worthwhile late-round chance on a size/speed corner (Zah Frazier).”