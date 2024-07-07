Bears Favorites to Land Ex-Packers $92 Million All-Pro

The Chicago Bears are the current betting favorites to sign former Green Bay Packers offensive lineman David Bakhtiari, according to BetOnline.

Behind the Bears, the Kansas City Chiefs (+600), Baltimore Ravens (+800) and Dallas Cowboys (+900) are the three teams with the next best odds to sign the veteran OL.

Shortly after inking a four-year, $92 million contract extension with the Packers, he tore his ACL in December of 2020. His recovery has been long and arduous to say the least. Bakhtiari has played in just 13 games over the last three seasons since (one in 2021, 11 in 2022 and one in 2023).

He played a total of 55 snaps in 2023, (30 in pass protection) Week 1 against the Bears and he didn’t allow a single pressure. His knee was aggravated after the game, and he eventually had his third knee surgery in as many years. Green Bay cut him in a cap-saving move this offseason.

Bakhtiari’s hope is to play again in 2024 — but would the Bears be a good fit for the veteran OL?

Would the Chicago Bears Have Interest in Signing Former Packers LT David Bakhtiari?

The Bears feel like an odd landing spot for Bakhtiari for a number of reasons. First, Chicago has solid depth at left tackle. Starter Braxton Jones is still just 25 years old and general manager Ryan Poles has shown loads of faith in the two-year starter. Additionally, the Bears drafted tackle Kiran Amegadjie in the third round and signed veteran offensive lineman Matt Pryor this offseason.

There’s also a serious question about Bakhtiari’s fit in the lineup, as his recent comments suggest he’d like to still be a starter.

“My goal right now is just to make sure that I not only fully recover but I can withstand and play the game that I want to play but also play and be there for a team no matter what,” Bakhtiari told ESPN in June.

“I’m not a reliever guy, I am your cornerstone guy. Someone that’s not only going to play in September but in December and into February and obviously hopefully for another couple of years.”

Poles has shown little interest in adding players over 30 with lengthy injury histories, so the idea he’d sign Bakhtiari seems quite far fetched.

Does Bakhtiari Have Anything Left?

That’s the key question. Few would ever call into question his myriad strengths as a player.

Bakhtiari has played over 8,400 snaps at left tackle over his 11 seasons in the league. A five-time All-Pro (two first-team, three second-team) Bakhtiari has started 131 games and was equally fierce in pass protection and as a run blocker. Before tearing his ACL, he was widely regarded as one of the best — if not the best — left tackles in the league.

But he turns 33 in September and hasn’t played a full season since 2019.

Per ESPN, Bakhtiari “said he’s ahead of schedule but still needs to clear a couple more hurdles before he is comfortable returning to the field. A realistic timetable for signing with a team could be just before training camp next month, in the middle of the preseason in August or in the beginning of the season in September.”

It remains to be seen what the veteran LG has left to offer, and surely some team will take a chance on him. Just don’t expect it to be the Bears, despite what oddsmakers are saying.