NFL Insider Mike Florio Calls Bears’ Indiana Stadium Plan a ‘Bluff’

NFL insider Mike Florio is more than a little skeptical of the Chicago Bears’ latest stadium proposal. The NBC Sports commentator says the team’s push for a new venue in Indiana is a “bluff,” more about leverage than an actual plan to relocate.

Florio characterized the Bears’ Indiana proposal as a “bluff” in a report for Pro Football Talk, the site Florio founded, suggesting on Sunday that the franchise is using the possibility of a move across state lines to increase pressure on Illinois lawmakers and local officials.

The founder and editor-in-chief of PFT made the case that the Bears have been running the same play for years, just with different locations serving as the threat.

“I think Indiana has always been a leverage play. I think it’s always been a bluff. I think Arlington Heights has always been a bluff,” Florio said in an interview with 104.3 The Score on Friday. “Now, I know they bought that property, but I think they want to be in Chicago.”

For a leverage play to work, it has to look real. The moment Illinois treats Hammond as a bluff out loud, the Bears lose their best chip at the table, Florio explained.

“I think behind the scenes, the Bears would like to stay in Chicago if they can,” Florio said in the interview. “They just know how difficult it’s going to be.”

Florio on Bears’ Stadium Bluff: What He Says

The Bears’ Board of Directors voted Thursday to advance the Hammond proposal, a domed stadium at Wolf Lake that chairman George H. McCaskey and president and CEO Kevin Warren described as capable of transforming the region. ESPN‘s Adam Schefter reported that one source called it a done deal “barring anything very strange.”

Florio acknowledged the apparent contradiction. The franchise spent $197.2 million on 326 acres in Arlington Heights in February 2023. That’s serious money for a family ownership group without deep cash reserves. He framed even that purchase as part of the same pressure campaign. Arlington Heights was leverage against Chicago. Hammond is leverage against the state of Illinois.

“There are two explanations,” Florio said. “Either there’s a method to the apparent madness we’ve witnessed over the past several years, or it’s just madness.”

“If it ends up that they build a stadium in Chicago, they’re geniuses,” he added. “Whether it was deliberate or accidental, they’re still geniuses.”

Bears Hammond Stadium Backlash Grows

The Chicago Tribune‘s editorial board blasted the Bears stadium process as an “insane saga,” accusing Governor JB Pritzker and legislative leaders of choosing “the worst of all worlds: Profess to want a deal with the Bears, but decline to meet their consistently stated price,” the Tribune editorial board wrote.

Taxes, as they often do, form the core of the controversy. Illinois could not guarantee the Bears a fixed rate on the Arlington Heights acreage. Indiana, on the other hand, moved decisively. Senate Bill 27, signed in February 2026, created a Northwest Indiana stadium authority with roughly $1 billion in taxpayer-backed financing. Illinois’ spring session expired without a deal. Any renewed push now requires a three-fifths supermajority.

Chicago Sun-Times columnist Scoop Jackson drew a grim analogy. Tax evasion ended legendary Chicago gangster Al Capone’s reign. A property-tax standoff now threatens the Bears’ 106-year tenure in the city, Jackson wrote in the Sun-Times on Friday.

A completed move would make Chicago’s NFL franchise the fourth team in the league playing home games outside the state referenced in its name, joining the New York Jets and Giants, who play in New Jersey, and the Washington Commanders, whose home stadium sits in Maryland. That distinction is one Florio still does not expect the Bears to earn.