Bears Insider Gives Bleak Update on Future of Gervon Dexter

The Chicago Bears are entering a phase of reconstruction in 2025, and one player who could find himself on the hot seat is defensive tackle Gervon Dexter.

A 2023 second-round pick, Dexter has shown flashes of potential, but his inconsistent production and struggles with technique could put his role in jeopardy as new defensive coordinator Dennis Allen looks to reshape the defensive front.

In his March 3 column, insider Adam Hoge of CHGO Sports had some interesting things to say about Dexter, who is heading into Year 3.

“While the Bears’ defensive scheme will still be a base 4-3, fans will still notice some big differences under new defensive coordinator Dennis Allen. While Matt Eberflus’ scheme was big on rules and staying in your gap, Allen’s scheme allows for players to freelance a little more and take chances,” Hoge wrote, before detailing how Dexter’s 3-tech position specifically could be affected.

Will DT Gervon Dexter Lose His Grip on 3-Tech Role for Chicago Bears?

That all depends on the team’s new DC. Allen, who has built his reputation on hybrid defensive fronts that often emphasize versatility and gap discipline, may not view Dexter as an ideal fit for his scheme. Allen’s defenses historically rely on penetrating 3-technique DTs who can generate consistent interior pressure, as evidenced by his usage of players like David Onyemata and Sheldon Rankins during his time in New Orleans.

Dexter’s development thus far has been inconsistent, raising concerns about whether he can meet the high expectations placed on him when drafted. In 2024, under ex-coach Matt Eberflus, he started 15 games and finished with career highs in sacks (5.0), QB hits (19) and tackles-for-loss (4). But he’s had recurring issues with maintaining leverage and has struggled disengaging from blocks, issues that could become more glaring in a new scheme with a lower tolerance for technical flaws.

His slower first step and tendency to play too high out of his stance also may not align well with the quick-twitch explosiveness Allen often demands from his defensive linemen.

Considering this, Hoge’s notes on the 3-tech position with Allen in charge were interesting:

The ‘bend-but-don’t-break’ days might be over. Allen’s scheme might allow for a few more explosive plays given up, but it should also lead to more negative plays for opposing offenses. The Bears believe they have plenty of players that fit Allen’s mentality well, especially in the secondary. And, not surprisingly, team sources believe the biggest changes are needed up front. Defensive end Montez Sweat and tackle Andrew Billings are safe bets to continue as starters, but you can expect a significant investment made opposite of Sweat, while the Bears might also look to upgrade their 3-technique position.

Bears Will Likely Bring in Another DT or 2 to Push Dexter

In New Orleans, Allen frequently invested resources into defensive line depth, favoring rotational versatility over locking into a fixed starting group. With Bears GM Ryan Poles expected to remain aggressive in upgrading the trenches, Dexter could find himself competing not only with Billings, but also with potential newcomers who fit Allen’s mold more naturally.

This could put Dexter in a vulnerable position if he fails to show substantial development in his third season. His hand usage, pad level and pass-rush moves must all improve. If Dexter is unable to separate himself from incoming competition during camp, Allen’s history suggests he won’t hesitate to prioritize players who better fit his vision, regardless of draft status.

Unfair or not, familiarity also matters. With a defensive coordinator like Allen, who has no prior investment in Dexter, the third-year defensive tackle will have to prove his value from scratch, making his starting future far from guaranteed. Stay tuned.