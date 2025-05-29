New, Telling Info Emerges on Bears DT Gervon Dexter Heading Into Year 3

The 2025 season could very well be a make or break one for Gervon Dexter.

The Chicago Bears defensive tackle is entering Year 3, and there’s a new coaching regime in town with zero loyalty to him. He also has more competition to push him.

Dexter is part of a revitalized interior defensive line that also features returning veteran Andrew Billings, free agent addition Grady Jarrett, and rookie Shemar Turner. That’s a solid rotation of interior D-linemen, and he’ll need to earn his spot.

If league perception is any indicator, Dexter will do that — and more. Bears insider Jeff Hughes of Sports Mockery spoke to several sources inside the league, from executives to media members, and when asked which member of Chicago’s defensive line they “love,” this was the response:

“Dexter. Our draft room let out some audible ‘(expletive)’ when the Bears grabbed him. And he’s just scratching the surface. What is he, 23?”

Will Year 3 Be a Breakout Season for Chicago Bears DT Gervon Dexter?

The Bears selected Dexter with the 53rd overall pick in 2023. At 6-foot-6 and 312 pounds, he’s a formidable presence, to be sure. As a rookie, he appeared in all 17 games, recording 20 total tackles (13 solo), 2.5 sacks, 12 quarterback hits and two passes defensed. While his impact was relatively modest, you could still see his potential as a disruptive force.

Dexter’s second season in 2024 showcased solid development. Starting 15 games, he amassed 51 total tackles (23 solo, four for loss), 5.0 sacks and 19 QB hits. The hope is that this season, those numbers will be higher yet.

“Year 3 is such a critical time,” Jarrett said about Dexter, via the team’s official website. “It’s when you can take that big leap. You’ve played some football, you get more comfortable and now you can know how to apply things and really, really take that big step, man. So I’m excited to see what happens for him. I think our styles complement each other very well and I can’t wait to continue to go hunt with that guy.”

A Closer Look at the Chicago Bears Interior D-Line Heading Into 2025

As it stands, Chicago has an intriguing mix of veterans and young talent holding down its defensive interior. Billings, known for his run-stopping prowess, is returning from a torn pectoral muscle that ended his 2024 campaign after Week 9. He and Jarrett, a two-time Pro Bowler, bring experience and leadership to the unit. Along with Dexter, Turner adds youthful energy and versatility to the group. Turner’s integration into the rotation will be monitored closely, as his collegiate success at Texas A&M suggests a very high ceiling.

Still, Dexter’s continued development will be crucial. The Bears need him to become what Tommie Harris and/or Akiem Hicks were during their respective tenures in Chicago: a top-notch run-stuffer who constantly gets into opposing backfields.

The combination of Dexter’s ascending trajectory, Billings’ stability, Jarrett’s veteran savvy and Turner’s potential has to have Bears Nation at least a tad excited. When you consider they’ll all be playing under new coordinator Dennis Allen, that excitement skyrockets.