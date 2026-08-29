Bears Trade Pitch Swaps Gervon Dexter to Giants For 25-Year-Old Pass Rusher

There appears to be a potential change on the horizon for the Chicago Bears, with NFL insider Jordan Schultz reporting there have been trade discussions regarding defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr.

“Sources: The #Bears have had trade discussions involving DT Gervon Dexter, and there are multiple scenarios where a deal could get done sending him to a new team,” Schultz tweeted out on August 25th.

While nothing has transpired since then, largely considering Dexter is dealing with a hamstring injury at the moment, there’s one scenario that could make a lot of sense for both teams.

The New York Giants have had trade conversations in the past surrounding former first-round pick, pass rusher Kavyon Thibodeaux, and could still be open to trading him. Both he and Dexter are entering the final year of their contracts, and both defensive linemen could benefit from a change of scenery.

Bears Trade Pitch Swaps Gervon Dexter for Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux

Giants writer Art Stapleton believes New York should make an offer for Gervon Dexter, saying, “I don’t think the Giants can solely rely on the waiver wire to get a DT to contribute and make a difference. Might need more than one, too. I would seriously make an offer to Chicago for Gervon Dexter, although he reportedly suffered a hamstring injury this week.”

For one, the Bears appear to be extremely confident in 2026 sixth-round pick Jordan van den Berg, with defensive coordinator Dennis Allen saying, “When you start off with the threes and then all of a sudden you show up and you catch our attention, then we’ve got to find ways to get you some reps with the twos. And if you continue to catch our attention, then we’ve got to find some ways to get you some reps with the ones because that’s how you really evaluate what you have in the player.”

With him and other veteran defensive tackles on the team like Grady Jarrett, Neville Gallimore, and Kentavius Street, general manager Ryan Poles could look to send Dexter away and get something in return, rather than seeing him walk in free agency next offseason and not get anything back.

This is where Thibodeaux could come into play.

There’s Potential For A Win-Win Result

The Bears need help in the pass rush department, and why not take a chance on Kayvon Thibodeaux, who’s still just 25 years old and has 23.5 sacks over his first four seasons in the NFL.

He’s in a crowded edge rush group in New York with Abdul Carter, Brian Burns, and first-round pick Arvell Reese now in the mix, and would instantly become a starter opposite Montez Sweat in Chicago.

It’ll be ideal if the Bears can bring him in before the season starts so they could have a full year of seeing him on the team before determining whether they’ll want to give him an extension after the season, but it’s better than just sending Dexter away for a late-round draft pick or seeing him leave in free agency.

Poles should at the very least call Giants general manager Joe Schoen and see whether he’ll be open to a trade that involves both Dexter and Thibodeaux.