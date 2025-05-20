Bears’ $6.7 Million Starter Named NFL’s ‘Best-Kept Secret’

The Chicago Bears’ roster improvement has been a focal point of the 2025 NFL offseason since January when the team hired Ben Johnson as head coach, but they still have one of the league’s “best-kept secrets” heading into OTAs.

The Bears have been gradually rebuilding their roster since Ryan Poles took the helm as general manager during the 2022 offseason, making trades to add impact veterans and investing high-end draft picks into prospects they believe could become future starters.

One of those draft picks is defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr., a 2023 second-round pick who went from a role-player as a rookie to a full-time starter in his second year. Dexter started in all 15 games he played in 2024, recording career-high marks in total tackles (51), tackles for loss (four), sacks (five) and fumble recoveries (two).

Even still, Dexter’s league-wide reputation has not yet grown enough for him to earn a Pro Bowl or All-Pro selection for the Bears, which is why Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder counts the 23-year-old defensive tackle as one of the NFL’s “best-kept secrets.”

“Over the last two years, Dexter has become a quality interior pass-rusher with 7.5 sacks (five last season), 31 QB hits and three batted passes,” Holder wrote Monday. “He also showed growth against the run, highlighted by four tackles for loss and 51 total tackles in 2024. Look for the Florida product to make a name for himself during his third season on Chicago’s defensive line.”

Will Gervon Dexter Have Breakout Season in 2025?

Dexter took a step forward for the Bears’ defensive line in 2024, but whether he will properly break out in 2025 depends on factors both in and out of his overall control.

The first step toward a breakout is on Dexter, who must show marked improvement in front of a new coaching staff that does not hold the same biases as the previous regime. In 2024, Dexter got better as a pass rusher, improving his get-off and recording a top-20 mark among interior defensive linemen with 39 quarterback pressures. His run defense, however, left something to be desired as a three-technique defensive tackle.

Dexter also partially lucked into great responsibilities for the Bears last season after they lost veteran run-stopper Andrew Billings. While he began the season as a starter and would have clearly held a primary role, the Bears’ lack of supporting personnel made him a priority — which will not necessarily be the case for him in 2025.

Dexter is still a promising defensive lineman who could secure his long-term future in Chicago with a strong third season, but the Bears’ offseason additions will make the climb to the top all the more difficult for him, especially if Billings returns to form.

Bears Added Heavy DL Competition for Gervon Dexter

Dexter has drawn analytical praise this offseason. Before Holder dubbed him a “best-kept secret,” Pro Football Focus also labeled him the Bears’ most underrated player, highlighting his growth as a pass rusher for a Chicago defense that lacks in that area.

The Bears, however, have cast some doubt on Dexter’s future between their free-agent signings and their decision-making in the 2025 NFL draft last month.

The Bears signed veteran defensive tackle Grady Jarrett to a three-year, $43.5 million contract in the first wave of free agency, adding a two-time Pro Bowler and a veteran mentor to their defensive interior with expectations that he will play a premier role. Jarrett also plays the three-technique role, meaning he could bump out Dexter.

The Bears also added former Texas A&M standout Shemar Turner in the second round of the NFL draft, giving them another high-motor youngster whom they are hoping will become a disruptive force for Dennis Allen’s defense. He, too, will push for Dexter’s job.

The question now is whether Dexter can overcome the challenges of Jarrett and Turner and retain his starting job with the Bears. Chicago has also teased plans to situationally slide new defensive tackle Dayo Odeyingbo inside to play on the interior, another factor working against Dexter as he tries to lock down consistent playing time for the Bears.

Chances are good Dexter will make the Bears’ 53-man roster again in 2025, but he will need to bring his A-game to OTAs and training camp to avoid falling in the rotation.