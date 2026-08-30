Gervon Dexter Pens Candid Message After Bears-Falcons Trade

Former Chicago Bears defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. took to social media with a message for the franchise and its fans following the team’s decision to trade him to the Atlanta Falcons.

Chicago flipped Dexter to the Falcons on Sunday, August 30 in return for cornerback Clark Phillips III and a fifth-round draft pick.

Chicago, thank you for everything. 🐻🧡 These last 3 years have meant more to me than I can put into words. Thank you to the Chicago Bears organization for drafting me, believing in me, and welcoming me and my family with open arms. Chicago will always be a special part of my journey, and I’ll forever appreciate my teammates, coaches, staff, and all of Bears Nation for the love and support. With that being said, I’m excited for this next chapter. Atlanta, I’m ready to get to work! Falcons fans, I’m excited to be here and ready to give everything I have to this team and this city. Looking forward to a great year! ❤️🖤 Forever grateful for where I’ve been. Excited for where I’m going. 🙏

Bears Likely to Replace Gervon Dexter Sr. With Rookie DT Jordan Van Den Berg

Dexter was a second-round pick of the Bears (No. 53 overall) in the 2023 NFL draft. He has one year remaining on his $6.7 million rookie contract and will be a free agent next spring if he does not extend with Atlanta before then.

While Dexter was second on the Chicago defense with six sacks last season — adding 44 tackles, 11 quarterback hits and six tackles for loss — the Bears clearly were not prepared to keep the breakout defensive tackle on the roster if it meant either paying him big money next spring or watching him walk away for nothing on the same timeline.

Some projections have Dexter demanding upwards of $20-$25 million annually on a new, multiyear contract in 2027 and beyond. Meanwhile, Chicago appears to have found a starting-caliber DT in sixth-round rookie Jordan van den Berg, which probably made the Bears’ decision to part with Dexter that much simpler.

Clark Phillips III Authors Social Media Message After Trade to Bears

Phillips, the former Falcons cornerback who now joins the Bears for the final year of his $4.6 million rookie contract after Atlanta made him a fourth-round pick in 2023, also posted a message to social media on Sunday.

“Thank you Atlanta ❤️,” Phillips posted to X. “Forever grateful for my time with the Falcons organization, my teammates, coaches, and the incredible fan base. Thank you for embracing me and supporting me every step of the way. Excited for this next chapter and ready to get to work in Chicago. 🐻⬇️”

Phillips will turn 25 years old late this season. He has appeared in 28 total games, earning seven starts, across his three-year NFL career. He played in just one contest in 2025 due to a triceps injury.

For his career, Phillips has recorded 10 pass breakups, two forced fumbles and one interception.