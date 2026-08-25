Bears Shopping $6.7 Million Defensive Line Starter in Trade Talks

One of the Chicago Bears‘ top young defensive line starters is generating buzz on the NFL trade market ahead of next week’s 53-man roster cut deadline.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Bears have engaged in “trade discussions” involving starting defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. ahead of the final season of his $6.7 million rookie contract. He also implied that he has interest from multiple teams.

“Sources: The #Bears have had trade discussions involving DT Gervon Dexter, and there are multiple scenarios where a deal could get done sending him to a new team,” Schultz reported Tuesday afternoon on X.

“Dexter, still just 24 years old, started all 17 games last season and has 13.5 career sacks and 42 QB hits. He’s in the final year of his rookie contract.”

Dexter has started 33 games for the Bears since coming into the NFL as a second-round pick in 2023. He is also coming off a career-high six sacks and 38 pressures as an every-game starter in 2025, success that seemingly set him up for a big defensive role in 2026.

With Dexter’s contract coming due, though, the Bears may feel it more opportune to trade him away for future assets and promote some of their other interior defensive line additions, such as veteran free-agent signing Neville Gallimore or sixth-round rookie Jordan van den Berg — who has impressed throughout training camp.

The Bears must reduce their roster to 53 players by 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 30.

How Much Could Bears Get in Gervon Dexter Trade?

Dexter is a somewhat surprising name to hear emerge in trade talks for the Bears. He will need a new contract to stick around past next March, but he is also a young and improving starter at one of the most questionable positions on Chicago’s 2026 roster.

If the Bears do decide to trade Dexter, though, it is fair to wonder what they can expect to receive in return for the 24-year-old defensive tackle as he enters a contract season.

The Bears are highly unlikely to recoup the second-round value that they sank into him during the 2023 NFL draft (No. 53 overall), but an early Day 3 draft selection is not out of the question for teams seeking reinforcements for their defensive interior. Especially for a rebuilding team like Atlanta, Dexter could be a play for the long-term future.

The Falcons do have some front-office familiarity with Dexter. Ian Cunningham, their new general manager, served as Ryan Poles’ assistant when they took Dexter in 2023.

A player-for-pick trade might not be the Bears’ first choice with Dexter, though.

Depending on the interested teams, the Bears could forgo a draft pick for Dexter and focus on a player-for-player swap. Trade rumors have swirled about Atlanta star safety Jessie Bates III over the past several weeks of camp, and while the Falcons would have little reason to do a straight-up swap with Bates, Dexter and a pick could tempt them.