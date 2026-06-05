Bears Get Encouraging Injury Update While Another Concern Grows

Wednesday’s OTA practice brought the best injury news Chicago Bears fans have gotten in a while as linebacker T.J. Edwards and edge rusher Dayo Odeyingbo were both spotted during individual warmups for the first time since suffering season ending injuries in 2025.

While neither player participated in full drills, neither one was spotted at the previous open practice, so just seeing them out there matters.

“Encouraging sight: Saw T.J. Edwards and Dayo Odeyingbo on the field,” former Bears tight end Clay Harbor reported. “They didn’t participate in practice, but seeing them out there is a positive sign.”

Edwards broke his fibula during Chicago’s playoff win over the Packers in January and has been targeting a training camp return…

“I feel great,” Edwards told reporters in late April. “Working really hard every day. Feel like I’m in a really good spot come summertime. I’ll be ready to go out there with my teammates.”

Linebackers coach Richard Smith has backed that up, making clear Edwards still figures into the starting plans regardless of when Devin Bush and D’Marco Jackson get going without him.

Odeyingbo’s road is longer. The free agent addition tore his Achilles in November, eight games into his first season with the Bears. It’s the second torn Achilles of his football career.

The bad news

The Kyler Gordon situation isn’t new. But it’s getting louder…

Gordon missed 14 games in 2025 with soft tissue problems. He played three games total and it’s clear Ben Johnson is getting a little impatient.

“I think he only played in three games when I look back at it,” Johnson said. “And so, you know, this spring was going to be a springboard for us to get going in the right direction. We’re still working through that. We’re still trying to get that availability piece going. We know he’s a good player when he’s out there, but trust level is a huge thing for this team, for this coaching staff, for the locker room. And you can only develop that trust by being available.”

Johnson said earlier this offseason that getting to know Gordon in 2025 was almost impossible given how much time he missed. Getting to know him in 2026 isn’t going much better. The Bears need Gordon in the nickel.

Malik Muhammad was drafted to compete at CB2, not to slide inside on day one. If Gordon can’t get healthy and stay healthy, that conversation might change.

Mandatory minicamp starts next week. If Gordon isn’t out there, the frustration level around this situation is only going to climb…

The bottom line

Adding another layer of uncertainty is the continued absence of Montez Sweat. The star pass rusher was not spotted during last week’s open OTA session and remained absent again on Wednesday. No explanation has been provided, leaving questions unanswered as minicamp approaches.

For now though, the Chicago Bears will gladly take the good news where it can get it, especially when two key defensive starters, T.J. Edwards and Dayo Odeyingbo, finally appear to be moving in the right direction.