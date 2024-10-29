Bears Have Given Playmaker Permission to Seek Trade: Report

Running back Khalil Herbert’s days with the Chicago Bears may be numbered.

According to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, the Bears and general manager Ryan Poles have given Herbert and “his agent permission to shop for a trade.”

Herbert, who showed promise early in his career, is now in the final year of his rookie contract. His diminishing role on the team due to the Bears’ acquisition of D’Andre Swift coupled with the emergence of Roschon Johnson. First-year offensive coordinator Shane Waldron also hasn’t given Herbert many opportunities, so this makes sense.

From a financial perspective, Herbert’s modest $1.05 million cap hit and final contract year make him an affordable option for teams needing running back depth without a long-term commitment.

Which Teams May Want to Trade for Bears RB Khalil Herbert?

Herbert’s skill set along with his low-cost profile could be attractive to teams like the Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, and Los Angeles Chargers, all of whom have struggled with running back injuries and could use additional backfield support. For the Bears, Herbert’s trade value is likely a late-round draft pick, which could still be valuable in adding depth to other parts of their roster.

Herbert’s skill set aligns well with the 49ers in particular. The Niners, who have dealt with injuries to superstar running back Christian McCaffrey all season, might find Herbert’s speed and quick-hitting style compatible with their scheme. His running profile is reminiscent that of Raheem Mostert, a former 49er known for explosive plays in the wide zone offense, making him an appealing target for those needing a versatile backup with big-play potential.

Drafted by the Bears in 2021, Herbert has made a decent impact over his time with the team. In four seasons with the Bears, Herbert has logged 372 carries, accumulating 1,791 rushing yards with an average of 4.8 yards per carry.

His contributions include 9 rushing TDs and two receiving scores across 48 games. Known for his agility and ability to find open lanes, Herbert has also caught 45 passes for 291 yards, emphasizing his versatility as both a rusher and receiver.

Brad Biggs Doesn’t Believe Herbert Will Be Traded

When mentioning the Bears have given Herbert permission to seek a trade, Biggs also noted he thinks the RB will ultimately wind up staying put in the Windy City.

“I do not believe Herbert will be traded,” Biggs noted, adding:

“Herbert probably isn’t too happy. He shouldn’t be. He has been a productive player for the Bears and hasn’t touched the ball on offense since Week 3. Can you rule out a trade? No, but I think a team would have to offer the Bears a fifth-round pick. Herbert is in the final year of his contract, so he would be a rental at a position where teams looking for help generally won’t pay a whole lot.”

Herbert was a healthy scratch for the Bears in their Week 8 matchup against the Washington Commanders, which was a sign the team might be shopping him. With a week left before the NFL trade deadline hits on November 5, it’ll be interesting to see if he has any serious suitors.