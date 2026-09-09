Chicago Bears Get Good News Ahead of Panthers Game

The Chicago Bears finally released their first injury report of the 2026 regular season Wednesday, and Bears fans probably could not have asked for much better news.

Chicago listed just three players on its first report ahead of Sunday’s season opener against the Carolina Panthers. Quarterback Tyson Bagent did not practice with a back injury, while wide receiver Rome Odunze and offensive tackle Ozzy Trapilo were limited… That’s it.

For a team coming off an offseason filled with major roster changes and plenty of questions with guys like Kyle Monangai, D’Andre Swift and Luther Burden III, the Bears’ first official injury report is remarkably quiet.

Now there are obviously players who remain unavailable because of injuries, including cornerback Kyler Gordon and several players already on injured reserve or the physically unable to perform list.

But when it comes to the players Chicago expects to have available for Week 1, there isn’t much to worry about. And that’s exactly what the Bears needed heading into the season.

Rome Odunze is the only major concern

Rome Odunze is the obvious name to watch.

The former first round pick is expected to play a major role in Chicago’s offense this season especially after the Bears traded DJ Moore to the Buffalo Bills during the offseason.

He also dealt with a foot injury last season, making his appearance on Wednesday’s report something Bears fans were always going to notice.

The good news is that head coach Ben Johnson said Tuesday that Odunze is day to day after suffering his latest injury and that the team is hopeful he will be ready for Sunday. Johnson also said the current injury is unrelated to the foot issue Odunze dealt with last season.

Odunze being limited rather than sitting out completely is another encouraging sign.

There is still a lot of football to be played before Sunday, so his status will be worth following when the Bears release their next two reports. But for now, there is no indication that Chicago is dealing with a major problem at receiver.

That’s especially important for Caleb Williams and an offense entering its second season under Johnson.

The Bears want to see what their new look offense can do with Williams, Odunze, Luther Burden III and Colston Loveland together. Getting through the first week of the season with that group intact would be a big deal.

The Bears have almost nothing else to worry about

The other two names on the report are less concerning.

Tyson Bagent is Chicago’s backup quarterback behind Caleb Williams, so his absence is worth monitoring. But unless something changes dramatically, he isn’t going to be asked to start Sunday.

Ozzy Trapilo is an even more interesting name because of his recent history. He missed significant time this offseason while recovering from the knee injury he suffered in Chicago’s playoff win over the Green Bay Packers but the Bears activated him from the PUP list in August, much earlier than initially expected.

The Bears have several players dealing with injuries across the larger roster, but the players who matter most for Sunday’s game are mostly healthy.

Even Rome Odunze appears to be trending in the right direction. After everything that happened during the offseason, the Chicago Bears can finally get to Week 1 without another injury storyline taking over the conversation.

For a team with Super Bowl expectations and a completely revamped roster, that’s about as good as the first injury report could have looked.