Bears $42 Million Veteran Promises Fans Improvement After Down Year in 2025

The Chicago Bears haven’t added much along a defensive line that struggled mightily against both the run and the pass last season, so the team is going to need the players already in the locker room to give more than they did in 2025.

One of the primary examples of that is defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, a 33-year-old who arrived in Chicago on a three-year deal worth nearly $43 million ahead of last season. Jarrett spoke with media members on Thursday, May 28 and talked about the improvement in his physical health and how he’s feeling overall heading into his second campaign with the Bears.

“I just gotta be smart, listen to my body more. It ain’t a lack of putting in work, I can tell you that,” Jarrett said, per CHGO Bears on X. “It’s exciting to be feeling a lot better this year. And I know that I owe Chicago a better year, and I’m excited to go do that.”

Bears’ Defense Was Awful Against Run and Pass Last Year

Jarrett is a two-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro who spent the first decade of his NFL career with the Atlanta Falcons.

Over the course of 11 years in the league, he has tallied 134 QB hits, 78 tackles for loss and 38 sacks to go along with nine pass breakups, five forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. However, he tallied just 1.5 sacks and a single tackle for loss in the Windy City last season.

Jarrett ranked 76th out of 134 defensive tackles who saw enough snaps to qualify in 2025, per Pro Football Focus. He was a better pass-rusher than run defender, amassing 21 total pressures and 12 QB hurries over 402 pass-rush snaps and grading out as the 55th-best interior defender in that category. However, Jarrett ranked 105th out of 134 eligible DIs against the run.

Chicago’s pass rush was weak in 2025, tallying just 35 total sacks and finishing near last in pass rush win rate and quick pressures — pressures that impact opposing quarterbacks inside of 2.5 seconds. The Bears also allowed opposing rushing attacks to average 5.0 yards per carry, which ranked 29th in the league.

Bears Added Some Talent, Competition to Defensive Tackle Room During Offseason

Chicago hasn’t added anything in the way of pass-rushers off the edge, though there is more talent in camp at the defensive tackle spot than existed at the end of the 2025 campaign.

The Bears signed Neville Gallimore to a two-year contract this offseason, and also added Kentavius Street and James Lynch on one-year deals in free agency.

“Gallimore bounced back from an underwhelming season with the [Los Angeles] Rams in 2024 to record 3.5 sacks and 38 tackles in his lone season with the [Indianapolis] Colts in 2025,” ESPN’s Courtney Cronin wrote. “Though he’s known primarily for his skills as a run defender, the Bears strengthened their defensive front with a 29-year-old veteran whose presence along the interior should aid the play of DTs Gervon Dexter Sr. and Shemar Turner. Notably, Gallimore is durable and missed only four games over his past four seasons.”

Turner, a second-round pick in 2025 who missed much of his rookie year due to injury, is likely to kick outside to defensive end on a more or less permanent basis moving forward, as he entered the league last year as something of a hybrid player.

Meanwhile, the Bears selected DT Jordan van den Berg out of Georgia Tech in the sixth-round of this year’s draft due to his high athletic upside, though it is unlikely he contributes in a big way during his rookie season.