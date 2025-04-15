Bears $43 Million Signing Slammed as ‘Overpaying for a Name’

The Chicago Bears’ decision to sign veteran defensive tackle Grady Jarrett to a three-year, $43 million deal isn’t coming without a fair amount of criticism.

Jarrett, a two-time Pro Bowl selection and a second-team All-Pro in 2019, has an impressive resume. But the former Atlanta Falcons standout turns 32 at the end of April, and considering his age, some analysts believe the Bears overpaid for his services.

Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report listed his picks for the worst free agent signings of the 2025 offseason, and Jarrett made the cut.

“The Bears are paying for the Jarrett who was a force in the middle in Atlanta,” Davenport wrote. “The Jarrett they are getting is an average player—at best. After logging six sacks in 2022, he has just four over the last two years combined. He also missed over half of the 2023 season after tearing his ACL. Per Pro Football Focus, Jarrett barely graded inside the top-100 interior linemen in 2024 in terms of pass-rushing, and outside the top-70 at the position overall. The Bears overpaid for a name. And for the past.”

Is Bears Signing DT Grady Jarrett 1 of Worst Moves of Free Agency?

That remains to be seen, but the concerns about his age and recent injury history are legitimate ones. Jarrett is entering the latter stages of his career, and his 2023 and 2024 stats do suggest a bit of a decline.

Jarrett suffered a torn ACL in 2023, and after netting at least 3.0 or more sacks in six of the previous seven seasons, has failed to reach that mark in each of the two years since.

He finished with 2.5 sacks, 12 quarterback hits and 30 solo tackles in 17 games last season.

It’s also fair to scrutinize Jarrett’s contract. With over $27 million guaranteed, the Bears are committing substantial resources to a player whose best years may be behind him. If Jarrett’s performance doesn’t meet expectations, the contract may ultimately be viewed as a serious misallocation of funds.

But what if Jarrett plays well?

Let’s Let This Play Itself Out

There’s also a chance Jarrett tears it up in the Windy City. He’ll bring a wealth of experience and leadership to the Bears’ front seven. His presence alone often requires double-teams, which in turn creates opportunities for his teammates. His ability to disrupt the offensive line and harass opposing QBs could turn into an invaluable asset for a Bears defense looking to improve its pass rush.

For his part, Jarrett is also ready to prove the doubters wrong.

“My best days are still ahead of me,” Jarrett said after signing with the Bears in March, per The Athletic.

“If I didn’t have that confidence, I wouldn’t be sitting here. If I got comfortable after my first contract extension, I wouldn’t be sitting here. If I got comfortable after my second contract extension, I wouldn’t be sitting here. And at the end of the day, this new contract that I got with a new team is just motivating.”

“The day you think you figured it all out, you can only go down,” the new Bears DT continued. “My body is good, my body is strong and my mind is hungry to learn. I’m just in a position to where I’m in a special place at the right time around the right people, and I’m super excited about what’s to come.”

If he can stay healthy — and that will likely be the key — Jarrett can make a huge difference in Chicago. But before dubbing his signing a total disaster, it’s probably smart to wait and see how it goes.