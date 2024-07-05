Ex-Bears Scout Has Blunt Take on Teven Jenkins’ Future

Teven Jenkins is heading into Year 4 with the Chicago Bears, and it should prove to be a pivotal one when it comes to determining his future.

The Bears offensive lineman told 670 The Score in May that he and his representation have expressed interest in signing an extension with the team, also noting his desire to remain in the Windy City. For their part, Bears general manager Ryan Poles and the staff have yet to make a decision on Jenkins and a potential new contract.

In a June 30 article for Windy City Gridiron, former Bears scout Greg Gabriel laid out what he believes Jenkins has to do to remain a Bear — and it’s a lot. “There is no way that Ryan Poles and Company can even think about extending Jenkins until he can prove he can stay healthy,” Gabriel wrote, adding:

“Not only does Teven have to stay healthy but he has to pass block as well or close to as well as he run blocks. If that doesn’t happen, this could very well be the last year we see Jenkins as a member of the Chicago Bears.”

Teven Jenkins’ Future With Bears Largely Depends on His Health

Teven Jenkins was looking good early this season at left guard, he kept it up when he moved to the right side for the injured Nate Davis, and he hasn't missed a beat now that he's back on the left side. I hope he can stay healthy and is on the #Bears for a long time. pic.twitter.com/dLZIylT941 — Lester A. Wiltfong Jr. (@wiltfongjr) November 21, 2023

Unfortunately, Jenkins’ young career has been marred by injury from the get-go. Back surgery limited him to six appearances and two starts as a rookie, and he has missed at least four games every season since.

He sat out four games in 2022 after suffering a hip injury and subsequent stingers, Jenkins missed over a month in 2023 with a leg injury, also missing time last season due to a concussion.

Gabriel, who was a scout for Chicago for eight years, has over 30 years of experience working in the NFL, so he has a breadth of knowledge about what players must do to stick around in the league. He believes even if Jenkins plays a full 17 game season, it might not be enough.

“I am not disputing Jenkins’ talent, but the Bears front office cannot extend a player who misses as much game time as Teven does,” Gabriel noted.

“Even if he stays healthy this season, there is still a question whether Poles will want to extend him. When we look at the amount of money that some guards got in free agency this spring, the Bears may be better off going in another direction.”

What Does Market for LGs in NFL Look Like Right Now?

Jenkins played left tackle during his rookie year, and the team moved him to right guard in 2022, where he played 576 snaps.

Injuries to Chicago’s line forced Jenkins to play more snaps at RT in 2023, but the team moved him again, with left guard his primary position. That should be the case again in 2024.

Even if he plays well — and he generally has been the team’s best blocker when he’s been healthy — Jenkins likely won’t be able to command top dollar due to his injury history.

The Philadelphia Eagles made lineman Landon Dickerson the highest paid left guard in the NFL ($21 million annually — all numbers via Over the Cap). Behind Dickerson are Quenton Nelson of the Indianapolis Colts ($20 million annually) and Jonah Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams ($17 million annually).

He has allowed 7.0 sacks, 5 quarterback hits and 28 hurries in 818 career pass block snaps, per PFF and has generally been more effective as a run blocker than he has in pass protection.

Jenkins also wasn’t drafted by Poles or his regime, so it’s looking like he’ll have to have the best season of his career to stick around. We’ll see what happens.