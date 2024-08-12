Bears Picked as Trade Spot for 2-Time Pro Bowl Pass Rusher

The Chicago Bears may feel content at defensive end with rookie Austin Booker showing promise early in his first NFL preseason, but a new trade demand elsewhere in the league could tempt them into taking a bigger swing for 2024.

According to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, two-time Pro Bowl defensive end Haason Reddick officially requested a trade from the New York Jets on August 12 as he continues to hold out from the team’s training camp. He has been seeking a new contract since before the Jets traded a conditional third-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for him in April.

Cimini also added the Jets had been under the impression that Reddick would play out the final year of his existing contract — which includes a $14.25 million salary in 2024 — when they agreed to trade for him. Reddick, however, changed that perception when he skipped the entire offseason, including the team’s mandatory minicamp in June. He has not practiced one time for the Jets since they officially acquired him on April 1.

Now, the Jets have since responded to Reddick’s trade demand with a statement saying they “will not trade him” and expect him to report to camp (or else will continue to fine him for his absences). Given how unusual the situation is, though, trade rumors about Reddick have begun to circulate with the Bears among the most popular suitors.

Yahoo Sports senior writer Frank Schwab picked the Bears as one of six “top potential landing spots” for Reddick if the Jets cave to his trade demands. Bleacher Report Live’s Mitch Milani concurred, arguing that Reddick could give Chicago a top-10 defense.

“That complement [with Montez Sweat] would be very nice,” Milani said on August 12.

Haason Reddick Would Give Bears 2 High-End DEs

The speculators are not wrong; Reddick would be a high-quality addition that could take the Bears defense to the next level working opposite Sweat in the trenches.

Reddick recorded 27 sacks, 49 quarterback hits, 135 pressures and 87 tackles (24 for a loss) combined over the past two seasons with the Eagles, earning Pro Bowl recognition in each one. While he will turn 30 just three weeks into the 2024 regular season, he has also remained remarkably healthy, missing just one game over his seven-year career.

“The one piece on [the Bears] defense that they’re really missing is another edge rusher that can really scare quarterbacks and offensive lines,” Milani said in a video about why the Bears “need” Reddick. “If they had that extra edge rusher, I don’t think there would really be a doubt that they are a top-10 defense in the NFL.”

The Bears could take on Reddick’s contract with roughly $21 million in 2024 cap space. They even have enough money to extend him past the upcoming season and frontload his new deal, something that would likely be a stipulation in any trade conversations.

The problem is, the Bears might not actually need another edge rusher — especially not one who is nearly 30, wants a new contract and would cost additional draft capital.

Austin Booker’s Fast Rise Could Eliminate DE Need

During this year’s draft, the Bears traded a 2025 fourth-rounder to the Bills in order to get back into the fifth round for Booker. While the Kansas standout initially seemed like a prospect with outstanding athletic traits who could take some time adjusting to the NFL level, he has proven to be a quick study in the pros and has found early success.

In his second preseason game against the Bills, Booker tallied five tackles (four solos) along with 2.5 sacks, two tackles for loss and three quarterback hits. The Bears may still not want to rush him into a starting role, but his growth could give them the confidence to trust him, Sweat and DeMarcus Walker with a bulk of the snaps at defensive end.

The Bears would also have to consider how adding Reddick — or any veteran defensive end — would impact Booker’s development. Right now, they are set up to start Sweat and Walker in Week 1 and mix in Booker until he is comfortable enough (or plays well enough) to justify a move into the starting lineup. If the Bears bring in another veteran, though, they would have to take reps away from Booker to make it worthwhile.

Chicago is still more than two weeks away from making their 53-man roster decisions, but unless something changes drastically, an outside addition may be unnecessary.