Bears Urged to Act Fast, Offer Trade for $45 Million All-Pro Edge Rusher

The Chicago Bears have one clear roster flaw that can only be filled by an established pass rusher.

That’s the precise identity of New York Jets outside linebacker Haason Reddick, who the Philadelphia Eagles already traded once this offseason and is asking the Jets now to do the same.

Reddick, a former All-Pro in 2022 and two-time Pro Bowler is entering his age-30 season and the final year of a $45 million contract. The sticking point for Reddick, as well as the catalyst for his trade request, is a new deal paying him like the player he has been over the past four years at one of the league’s premium position.

As of now, it doesn’t appear New York is willing to meet Reddick’s contract demands, which theoretically opens the door for a edge-needy team like Chicago to swoop in and make an offer to the Jets better than the conditional third-rounder they surrendered to the Eagles to land Reddick in April.

Bleacher Report’s NFL Scouting Department advised the Bears to do exactly that on Monday, August 19, in a column that identified the top immediate and long-term needs for all 32 NFL teams.