Bears Urged to Act Fast, Offer Trade for $45 Million All-Pro Edge Rusher

The Chicago Bears have one clear roster flaw that can only be filled by an established pass rusher.
That’s the precise identity of New York Jets outside linebacker Haason Reddick, who the Philadelphia Eagles already traded once this offseason and is asking the Jets now to do the same.
Reddick, a former All-Pro in 2022 and two-time Pro Bowler is entering his age-30 season and the final year of a $45 million contract. The sticking point for Reddick, as well as the catalyst for his trade request, is a new deal paying him like the player he has been over the past four years at one of the league’s premium position.
As of now, it doesn’t appear New York is willing to meet Reddick’s contract demands, which theoretically opens the door for a edge-needy team like Chicago to swoop in and make an offer to the Jets better than the conditional third-rounder they surrendered to the Eagles to land Reddick in April.
Bleacher Report’s NFL Scouting Department advised the Bears to do exactly that on Monday, August 19, in a column that identified the top immediate and long-term needs for all 32 NFL teams.
“While the Jets rebuffed Reddick’s trade request, that could be a tactic to try to maintain or salvage the team’s leverage in contract or trade negotiations,” B/R wrote. “Chicago GM Ryan Poles should at least call Joe Douglas to see if he is willing to budge since the Bears could use someone to hold down the edge opposite Montez Sweat. Also, with a projected $38.3 million of cap space available in the offseason, per Over The Cap, the Bears have enough funds to give Reddick the contract extension he’s looking for.”
Bears, Haason Reddick Pairing Arguably Best-Case Scenario for Both Sides
The Bears have already shown an interest in adding another high-end edge rusher by getting in on, and finishing second in, the trade sweepstakes for former New England Patriots sack specialist Matthew Judon. Judon ended up with the Atlanta Falcons, who sent New England a third-rounder in return, though that may actually prove the best outcome for the Bears if they can land Reddick.
Reddick is two years younger than Judon and has been healthy for the entirety of his career, missing just one regular season start in seven years. Judon, meanwhile, sat out 13 contests last season with a torn biceps and is also looking for a multiyear extension.
Chicago might need to give up a little more to land Reddick than it would have Judon, as the Jets must at least recoup the conditional third-rounder, which could become a second-rounder, they sent to Philly if they’re going to move on from the headache that has been Reddick’s holdout this summer.
The Bears can offer that in the form of their second-round pick, which should fall somewhere in between the mid-40s and early-60s if they finish in the top half of the league record-wise. Chicago owns the Carolina Panthers‘ second-round selection, which should mean another pick earlier in the second round to add more inexpensive rookie talent to an improving roster.
The Bears have also already shown a willingness to make the kind of investment in an edge rusher that it would take to secure Reddick, after trading a second-round pick to the Washington Commanders for Sweat ahead of last year’s trade deadline. Chicago promptly extended Sweat on a four-year deal worth $98 million.
Jets Advised to Cut Ties With Haason Reddick
There is also an argument to be made for New York moving on from Reddick before things get too messy.
Andrew Siciliano, formerly of NFL Network, articulated the argument while filling in as a host on the August 13 edition the “Rich Eisen Show.”
“If I’m the Jets, I just let him go. Get him out. You’re going to have to wear this. I’m sorry Jets, but this makes you look bad. There is really no other way around it,” Siciliano said. “It makes him look bad, and I don’t know what the true conversation was behind the scenes, but you traded for a guy with whom you had no deal. You always do the deal before the trade.”
Reddick has tallied at least 11 sacks in each of the previous four seasons, posting a career high of 16 sacks in 2022. He has amassed 58 sacks and 69 tackles for loss across 114 regular-season games played, per Pro Football Reference.
