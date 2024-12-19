Bears’ HC Search Could Include College Football’s Most Polarizing Candidate

General manager Ryan Poles of the Chicago Bears.

The Chicago Bears are actively seeking a new head coach following the dismissal of Matt Eberflus, who finished with a 14-32 overall record during his 2+ seasons with the team.

Bears’ president Kevin Warren and general manager Ryan Poles have promised to conduct an “exhaustive search” for their next leader. Could the wide net they’re casting include current Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders?

While Sanders’ name isn’t currently among those being discussed in relation to the Bears, the team is looking to find a leader who aligns with their vision for the future — and one who can also effectively develop their roster, with rookie quarterback Caleb Williams‘ development being of paramount importance.

According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, Sanders could be a name to watch for teams in need of a new HC. “A league source told me this about Sanders in recent days: ‘I think [NFL] teams will want to hear what he has to say.’ So it wouldn’t shock to see the Jets or Saints or a team casting a wide net to at least reach out or do its research on him,” Fowler wrote on December 18.

Casting a wide net? Sounds like the Bears. Let’s discuss.

Could Deion Sanders Be Option as Next Chicago Bears Head Coach?

Coach Prime isn’t expected to be a hot candidate in the next coaching cycle, but those in the know wouldn’t be surprised if he garners some interest.

“I could see him getting an interview or two,” an industry source also told Fowler and Adam Rittenberg in a December 5 report for ESPN. “If you’re focused on finding a dynamic leader, he certainly provides that as a strength.”

The Daily Herald’s Sean Hammond also included Sanders among the top 30 potential head coach candidates the Bears should at least call.

“Sanders is among the most polarizing figures in college football,” Hammond wrote. “He turned Colorado from a one-win team to a nine-win team in two years. Any team that hires Sanders, though, has to be willing to put up with the media storm that follows him. Sanders has no NFL coaching experience, but nothing about his rise has been traditional.”

A Look at Deion Sanders’ Collegiate Coaching Resume

In September of 2020, Sanders took on the role of head coach at Jackson State University.

Over three seasons, he led the Tigers to a 27-6 overall record, including an undefeated regular season in 2022. Under his leadership, Jackson State won back-to-back Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) championships in 2021 and 2022. Sanders was honored with the Eddie Robinson Award in 2021, recognizing him as the top FCS head coach. Notably, he successfully recruited top talent, including five-star recruit Travis Hunter.

In December 2022, Sanders was appointed head coach at Colorado, marking his entry into the FBS. In his inaugural season in 2023, he led the Buffaloes to a 4-8 record, showing improvement from the previous 1-11 season.

This season, Sanders guided Colorado to a 9-3 record, earning their first bowl game appearance since 2020. His dynamic coaching style and ability to attract high-caliber recruits like Hunter, who won the 2024 Heisman trophy after following him to Colorado, could interest the Bears.

It’s clear Sanders’ players respect and revere him, but the Pro Football Hall of Famer’s outspoken personality and penchant for media attention may not sit well with the McCaskey family, the team’s current owners.

The McCaskey’s Don’t Favor Strong-Willed Coaches

The McCaskey family’s aversion to strong-headed coaches is evident in their actions. And actions speak louder than words, after all.

The team hasn’t had a truly outspoken head coach since Mike Ditka, who led the franchise to it’s lone Super Bowl victory in 1985. Ditka, known for his assertive demeanor, frequently clashed with former team president Michael McCaskey. These conflicts culminated in Ditka’s dismissal after the 1992 season.

In the years following Ditka’s departure, the team’s leadership has favored coaches with more subdued personalities. The Bears chose Marc Trestman over future Super Bowl winner Bruce Arians. That’s one example. The hirings of Dick Jauron, Matt Nagy and Matt Eberflus are three others.

This pattern suggests a deliberate move by the McCaskey family to avoid the internal conflicts. For that reason, it’s highly unlikely we’ll ever see Coach Prime leading Bears Nation. Never say never, though.